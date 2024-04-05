Commissioner takes up the fight to break down underlying causes of ableism Advertising Feature

Australia's new Disability Discrimination Commissioner Rosemary Kayess believes it is imperative we change the community's low expectations of people with disability. Picture supplied

Australia's new Disability Discrimination Commissioner, Rosemary Kayess, says Australians need to reframe how they think about disability and address social structures that prevent people with disability from participating equally in society.

Commissioner Kayess, who began in the role on January 29 this year, said people with disability are too often viewed through the lens of care, treatment, protection, and service provision.

She believes there is a unique opportunity to transform the lives of people with disability following the Disability Royal Commission and the Independent Review into the NDIS.

Commissioner Kayess aims to work with government, stakeholders and the disability community to address ableism and ensure the rights of people with disability in all areas of life.

"People with disability are diverse, with a broad range of interests, dreams and lifestyles, and we should not be defined by a diagnosis or our need for care," Commissioner Kayess said. "People with disability continue to face the community's low expectations, and it is imperative that we change this."

Commissioner Kayess is a woman with disability who sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident and uses a wheelchair.

Before becoming Commissioner, Ms Kayess was a senior academic with the Faculty of Law and the Social Policy Research Centre at the University of NSW.

She was a member of the United Nations drafting committee for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, is currently vice chair of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and is a visiting professor at the Centre for Disability, Law and Policy at the University of Galway.

Commissioner Kayess noted the importance of recognising the social context of disability.

"When social structures are able to properly accommodate a person's impairment, you remove the disabling barriers to rights and participation," she said.

"Society has a responsibility to dismantle the underlying drivers of ableism. As with racism, sexism and ageism, this is essential to ensuring the rights and equality of all people with disability."

Commissioner Kayess said there is a unique opportunity to improve the lives of people with disability following the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability and the Independent Review into the NDIS.

"The present focus on improving Australia's social structures creates an opportunity to think differently about the rights of people with disability and the various types of change that are required to remove the disabling barriers to rights and participation," Commissioner Kayess said.

"I look forward to working with the disability community, and with the various sectors that interact with it, to address ableism and ensure the rights of people with disability are realised in all areas of life."

The Disability Discrimination Commissioner is a statutory position within the Australian Human Rights Commission, established under the Disability Discrimination Act 1992 (Cth).