Find out why housing prices are so high

When Shanghai's most eligible bachelor proposes to Lulu, she accepts, despite misgivings. His family's fortune would solve all her parents' financial woes, but Lulu isn't in love or ready for marriage. The only people she can confide in are her two best friends: Rina, who is tired of being passed over for promotion as her biological clock ticks away; and Jane, a housewife desperate to divorce her husband and trade up. Each desires something different: freedom, time, beauty. None of them can get it without money. They decide to form a plan to steal the cash wedding gifts. But things get increasingly complicated.