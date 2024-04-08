Original Turner home sells for $1.65 million

A three-bedroom house in Turner was the top auction result at the weekend, selling for $1,651,000 on Saturday.
While the rain poured down, the auction of 41 Nicholson Crescent, Turner moved inside the original 1940s brick home.
The main part of the house includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, two living areas, a laundry and an updated kitchen.
The property has been extended to add a studio with its own kitchenette and bathroom.
It sits on a 1141-square-metre block in walking distance to Civic and the Australian National University, the real estate listing states.
The seller had owned the home as an investment property for several decades. It can be rented for $800 per week, the listing states.
One bidder, a local buyer already living in Turner, registered for the auction, selling agent Moira Maloney of Maloney's Property said.
She said it was understood to be only the second time the property had sold since it was built.
While just one bidder registered, the open house attracted onlookers and those with a connection to the old home.
"On Saturday, one of the grandsons of the original occupants came through the open house to have a look," Ms Maloney said.
"That was lovely. He showed some beautiful pictures of his mother sitting on the front step."
The buyers are planning to do a knockdown-rebuild, Ms Maloney said.
Also among the weekend auction results were several homes that sold for under $1 million.
A four-bedroom house at 21 Ningaloo Street, Harrison on a 330-square-metre block sold for $945,000, while a three-bedroom house on nearly 500 square metres of land at 16 Llewellyn Loop, Conder sold for $865,000.
Meanwhile in Fadden, a four-bedroom house was passed in at a top bid of $1.81 million.
The home at 13 Decker Place sits on an elevated 1180-square-metre block directly next to a nature reserve.
The property is now listed for sale with a price guide starting at $1,895,000.
Of the auction results reported by CoreLogic on Monday morning, 62 per cent of Canberra auctions were successful.
For the week to Sunday there were 63 Canberra homes scheduled for auction, up from 46 auctions over the Easter long weekend.
