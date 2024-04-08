The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Privacy, interference risks from naming lobbyists, DPS boss says

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 8 2024 - 9:00pm
Publishing the names and details of lobbyists who hold passes to Parliament House would be in breach of privacy legislation, and could risk foreign interference, the public servant in charge of the scheme says.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

