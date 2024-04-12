From Kerryn Phelps' memoir to chaos on the graveyard shift

Theo is determined to make her mark in the literary world and heads to the US to stay with her brother Gus and focus on her writing. She befriends a famous author, Dan Murdoch, at a local bar - and then he turns up dead. Suddenly, Theo finds herself as the prime suspect. She realises that Dan may not have been the person he seemed to be, and there is something sinister going on in the world of publishing. Desperate to clear her name and uncover the truth, Theo sets out on a quest to find out who killed Dan and why. She uncovers a web of deceit, conspiracy, and hidden motives and soon her own life is in danger.