Awesome Wonder heads up strong O'Shea team: Tips and race-by-race analysis for Gosford races

John O'Shea will send a strong team to Wednesday's metropolitan meeting at Gosford, headed by import Awesome Wonder in the Pluim Group Benchmark 78 Handicap (2100m).
A former Irish galloper, Awesome Wonder has been in the care of O'Shea for some time now and managed to score on a heavy track at her first start for O'Shea in a Wyong event just under two years ago.
She was a city winner at Randwick last preparation then resumed from a spell with a solid fourth on the Kensington track behind City Of Lights, a run that gave O'Shea plenty of encouragement.
"It was a good run first-up," said O'Shea.
"She hit the line well enough over 1800m on the back of three lead-up trials to suggest she will appreciate the step up to the 2100m at Gosford. Tyler Schiller takes the ride and he's riding the crest of a wave after winning the Doncaster at the weekend."
O'Shea kicks off the day with Ladyking and Amnesia contesting the Sneddon Bros. Maintenance Super Maiden Handicap (1600m) with Schiller and Chad Schofield taking the respective mounts.
Tom Marquand will ride the resuming O'Shea runner Andalus in the Central Coast Wedding Fair 14 April Benchmark 94 Handicap (1600m), while the jockey will also ride stablemate Captain Amelia in The Coast Raceday 11 th May Benchmark 72 Handicap (1200m).
Form galloper Cross Your Heart is O'Shea's other runner for the day in the Anzac Day Races @ Gosford 3YO Benchmark 64 Handicap (1200m).
"Cross Your Heart ran second on debut and has since looked good winning each of her only other two starts at Wyong," O'Shea said.
O'Shea thinks Ladyking and Amnesia both have each-way claims in their event, while Andalus is an interesting runner.
"He a former Kiwi and was placed in the New Zealand Derby," said O'Shea. "He's resuming from a spell and is a heavy track winner over 2000m at Kembla Grange. He's ready for the mile."
Captain Amelia is also resuming, and O'Shea is confident she'll run well.
"She's performed well in some good races and this looks a good race for her," he said.
Selections based on a heavy track
10. The Eyes Have It had two runs earlier in the year for a second at Scone before a fifth to Golden Slipper winner Lady Of Camelot in the Widden Stakes when beaten five lengths. She's had a recent trial leading into this run and she looks to have the talent to give this a shake.
Dangers: 9. Seascape is a filly on debut and has had two good trials leading into this debut. The gun combination of Jason Collett and Michael Freedman should ensure she runs well. 3. Nymphadora has a good record and was placed in the Inglis Nursery before running well in the Millennium. She ran second on the Kensington track last time out and is a leading chance here. 8. Obscure is a first starter with good trial forn and was scratched from Kembla Grange on Tuesday to be saved for this.
How to play it: The Eyes Have It WIN.
1.Taipan Legend has had two starts since joining a new stable and he showed improvement on his resuming Kensington track effort when running a solid second at Hawkesbury last time out. He's drawn well in this and the step up to the 1600m looks like it should suit.
Dangers: 5. Hartman has been racing well with a fourth on the Kensington track before a last start second behind Bright Red at Wyong. This race looks within reach. 7. Amnesia has only had three starts and looks to have enough potential to give this a shake. 2. Miss Reilly has been placed in three of five starts and shouldn't be underestimated.
How to play it: Taipan Legend WIN.
3. Vaguer is an emerging stayer which is shooting for a third win on the trot here. He resumed with a second at Canberra before scoring by a big margin at the same track. He since won with ease again at Albury, and while this is a tougher assignment, he can go on with the job.
Dangers: 5. Piraeus has been racing well with a string of placings to his name. He was close-up when third at Wyong behind Double Cherry last time out and that form has been franked. 4. Awesome Wonder was a Randwick winner before being spelled and then resumed with a strong fourth on the Kensington track last time out. She should run well here. 2. Rattle And Hum is a last start Newcastle winner and he can figure again here with a repeat of that big effort.
How to play it: Vaguer WIN.
6. Yet He Moves scored a narrow win at Canterbury two starts ago then ran third at the same track before being spelled. He's had two solid trials leading into this return to racing and has the advantage of barrier one.
Dangers: 3. Bulletts High was a winner at big odds on debut and has since finished second in two more runs at Warwick Farm and the Kensington track. He looks to have plenty of talent and must be given plenty of thought here. 4. Piercing Arrow ran well when second in the Albury Guineas and has the ability to show up here. 9. Wild Calm is a last start Goulburn winner with solid claims here.
How to play it: Yet He Moves WIN.
1. Andalus is resuming from a spell over 1600m and comes into this on the back of a couple of solid trials. He's a winner over this distance and handles wet tracks. He should be primed to run well fresh.
Dangers: 4. Gan Teorainn ran well last campaign and wasn't beaten far when resumed in the Aspiration Quality. She has a touch of quality and must be respected here. 2. Bethencourt is resuming from a lengthy spell here and has looked good in a couple of recent trials. He has the ability to show up fresh here. 3. Pervade wasn't beaten far at Rosehill when resuming and should strip fitter.
How to play it: Andalus EACH WAY.
1. Ravenclaw looked good when heavily backed before scoring a dominant maiden victory at Wyong last time out. He finished second on the Kensington track before that and has the form on the board.
Dangers: 4. Cross Your Heart has won her latest two starts after running second on debut at Wyong. She has plenty of upside and is worth plenty of thought again here. 6. Rapido won at Newcastle in October before being spelled and he looks to have the talent to be a factor in this. 10. Eye Of The Fire is a last start winner on the Beaumont track at Newcastle with the ability to give this a shake.
How to play it: Ravenclaw EACH WAY.
2. Hokkaido is first-up from a spell here and has had two trials in preparation. He was a winner at Newcastle last October and then ran well in three city starts before being spelled. He is a winner when fresh and is set to perform well again in this.
Dangers: 7. Captain Amelia has won two of nine starts and has taken on better class races than this. She has had two trials leading into this return to racing and looks to be one of the main chances. 6. Biographer has three wins and six placings from 14 starts and wasn't far away when fourth on the Kensington track at his latest start. 13. Miss Hades won at Rosehill before being spelled and has won a recent trial leading into this return.
How to play it: Hokkaido EACH WAY.
3. Smart Little Miss did the job well to score at Hawkesbury last time out when hitting the line well. She's drawn to get the run of the race here and has the benefit of an apprentice allowance.
Dangers: 9. Waikiki was placed on the Kensington track before being spelled and has been placed in each of two runs on the same track since resuming. She looks set to run well again in this company. 1. Memoria ran well in a Provincial-Midway Qualifier behind Shadows Of Love at this track when third-up from a spell last time out and is not out of this. 2. Anagain was placed at Wyong last time out and can figure prominently again with a repeat of that.
How to play it: Smart Little Miss WIN.
Race 3: 3. Vaguer
Race 8: 3. Smart Little Miss
Race 5: 1. Andalus
