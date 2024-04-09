Awesome Wonder heads up strong O'Shea team: Tips and race-by-race analysis for Gosford races

Dangers: 5. Piraeus has been racing well with a string of placings to his name. He was close-up when third at Wyong behind Double Cherry last time out and that form has been franked. 4. Awesome Wonder was a Randwick winner before being spelled and then resumed with a strong fourth on the Kensington track last time out. She should run well here. 2. Rattle And Hum is a last start Newcastle winner and he can figure again here with a repeat of that big effort.