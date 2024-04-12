For tranquil vibes minus the party tribes, try these European islands

Who says you need beaches and sunshine for an island holiday? Certainly not the Scottish, because that's not why you come to Islay. It's still naturally beautiful, with dramatic coastal seascapes and plenty to keep birdwatchers happy, but its biggest attractions are its nine distilleries that make popular peaty whiskies. There are millennia of history to discover at the museums and heritage sites of Islay and it's also popular for golfing, walking, or just a pint at the pub. This may not be the first place you think of when planning an island holiday for the European summer, but it's a great example of how much variety there is beyond the famous hotspots in the Mediterranean.