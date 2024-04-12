For tranquil vibes minus the party tribes, try these European islands

Trendy new swimsuit? Check. Must-read book that's sat untouched on your shelf for months? Check. Ideas for social media pics and captions to make your friends jealous? Check.
Ok, it sounds like you're ready for your European summer holiday. Now, you just need to choose where to go!
In the warmer months, Europe's islands are a great option, often offering a wonderful blend of nature and culture with a laidback atmosphere. Although sometimes that tranquil vibe can be ruined by the enormous crowds that descend on these small destinations in the peak of summer.
So, perhaps it's time to look beyond Santorini, Ibiza, and Capri for something a bit quieter. To offer some ideas for alternatives, let's consider some islands that still have a fair bit of tourism infrastructure, but maybe aren't the first ones that come to mind.
A peace treaty signed after World War I gave almost all the islands in the Aegean Sea to Greece, with just a few notable exceptions like Gkeada, which was ceded to Turkey. So, while it looks like many of those popular Greek destinations, you'll also find elements of Turkish culture here amongst the cobblestone streets and rustic tavernas. Beautiful beaches with soft white sand are perfect for some lazing, while the island's famous vineyards date back to the first century BC. There are a couple of historic sights worth seeing, especially the imposing 15th-century castle on the coast but, other than the water, Bozcaada is really all about slow lunches and long dinners.
Picture a turquoise lake, surrounded by greenery, perched at the top of a cliff that drops down to the deep blue below. This is the iconic natural image of Dugi Otok, a long island just off the coast of Zadar. The lake is in Telascica National Park, a large natural reserve in the south with beautiful hiking and cycling paths, while in the north, there's Sakarun Beach with its clear calm waters surrounded by pine forest. The island's 12 gorgeous villages have a decent selection of accommodation, along with restaurants where the owners will quickly become your new best friends.
In the south of Italy, it's the island of Sicily that gets most of the attention, but have you heard about the Aeolian Islands off its coast? The largest of this string is Lipari, where you'll find plenty to see, including an imposing citadel complex, historic cathedral, and archaeological museum. But exploring the walking trails, small towns, and epic viewpoints can easily fill the days as well. Of course, there are plenty of beaches and lots of food (it is Italy!) but this is an island for people who also want to do some sightseeing.
If you want to party on a Spanish island, you head to Ibiza or Mallorca. If you want an active holiday, you choose Menorca (one of my favourites). But for something really quiet, there's Formentera - the only Balearic Island without an airport. There are still chic bars and restaurants, but most of them feel less pretentious, set on the sand surrounded by forest. The sparkling beaches are generally uncrowded, while the towns are laidback and there's plenty of untamed nature. Formentera suits a wide range of travellers - but generally it's those who've graduated from the Ibiza way of life.
For a contrast to the calm Mediterranean, there's the Portuguese island of Madeira in the wild Atlantic Ocean, about 700 kilometres off the coast of Morocco. Warm all year round, its landscape is defined by its rugged mountains and jagged coastline. There's a sense of adventure here, with popular activities like hiking and kayaking, but you'll still easily find luxury resorts and Michelin-starred restaurants. A vibrant culture stretching from fishing towns to mountain villages means there are endless things to explore, including the 2000 kilometres of aqueducts, called levadas, that have been dug across the island.
Sweden has more than 200,000 islands so choosing just one is difficult, but I think the most striking options are on the western Bohuslan Coast. A great choice here is Tjorn, with its rolling coastline of smooth granite rocks and colourful wooden fishing villages. With a maritime heritage, you'll find amazing seafood meals (pickled herring, anyone?) but also excellent coffee and cake for a fika. Tjorn has also gained a reputation for a rich art scene, including a sculpture park and watercolour museum, but you may prefer to spend your quiet time in one of the island's rural or coastal saunas.
Who says you need beaches and sunshine for an island holiday? Certainly not the Scottish, because that's not why you come to Islay. It's still naturally beautiful, with dramatic coastal seascapes and plenty to keep birdwatchers happy, but its biggest attractions are its nine distilleries that make popular peaty whiskies. There are millennia of history to discover at the museums and heritage sites of Islay and it's also popular for golfing, walking, or just a pint at the pub. This may not be the first place you think of when planning an island holiday for the European summer, but it's a great example of how much variety there is beyond the famous hotspots in the Mediterranean.
