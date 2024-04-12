Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

Dangers: 5. Shadows Of Love has returned in career best form herself. She sprinted quickly to win at Rosehill first up then did what was expected from her at Gosford to qualify. She had the run of the race but won with something still up her sleeve. Looks to strike this at the perfect time. Out to 1400m, gets her toe in and tackles this third up. 14. Willinga Freefall hasn't had much luck at his past two. Finds James McDonald now. Looks very dangerous given the form he finds himself in currently. Kris Lees has the task of keeping the speed in the legs of 1. Tavi Time. The signs were there last start that he is looking for further than 1400m. The barrier doesn't help either. 2. Strait Acer hasn't been able to recapture the form of last spring just yet but he was better last start.