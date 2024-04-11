Bjorn again: why Ozzmosis is ready to bounce back

"Her last run at Rosehill was full of merit as she finished the race off in good style and at her previous run she ran a huge effort at Rosehill in a Group One. Renaissance Woman drops back from 2000m at her last start to 1600m on Saturday but apart from that she ticks a few boxes. Josh Parr has the ride and he's got a very good understanding of Renaissance Woman while she's got a good record at Randwick and over the distance. I don't think she's the roughest chance in a tough race. I would be over the moon if she could sneak into a place on Saturday as it would really boost her breeding credentials. They don't give Group One races away and it's for sure the Queen Of The Turf has drawn together a very good field of fillies and mares."