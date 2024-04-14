What it costs to be the AEC boss

Australia's Electoral Commissioner can't keep up with his bills.
That is, the constant invoices he's sent by sovereign citizens, demanding he pay up.
"I'm getting constant ... letters every week, probably a dozen a week, sometimes double that, from the sovereign citizens movement, quite often issuing me with an invoice," Tom Rogers told the ANU National Security College conference last week.
The sovereign citizen movement represents a broad group of people who say they don't recognise the authority of government.
It's not unusual for people in this group to issue fines or bills to government representatives, asserting that they owe sums of money for supposedly acting fraudulently.
"It's hard to describe this - those of you in the public sector will understand - if they have to open an envelope, then they charge me because I'm running a fake company," Mr Rogers said.
"One chap bypassed the invoice, sent me the Mercedes catalogue, and circled the one that he wanted."
Mr Rogers was speaking about the struggle to keep up with myths perpetuated on social media.
The agency only concerns itself with misinformation about the electoral system.
He said the electoral commission does at times ask for content to be removed from social media, but this can lead to the perception that "if you've removed it, it must be true".
Former attorney-general George Brandis, who appeared on the same panel, chimed in there with his own personal experience.
"You've seen it as the electoral commissioner, you should try being the member of parliament," he said.
"Because, I mean, the fact is, that there are lots and lots of people out there who are nuts!
"I mean, it's as simple as that, but they have all a vote and they've all got a right to promote their nutty ideas."
There you have it.
Integrity failures in government can have huge costs.
The lives lost in relation to the unlawful robodebt scheme are a sobering reminder of this.
The economic cost of responding to them is also substantial for government.
Former Public Service commissioner Steve Sedgwick is leading the federal government's inquiries into current and former public servants and agency heads named in the scheme.
He's received a $490,000 contract to do so, for a period spanning one year (to June 30 2024).
It's not clear whether the value of that contract will continue to grow, though, as the Public Service Commission has been adamant it does not have a time frame for the 15 inquiries it is still conducting.
Meanwhile, another former Public Service Commission boss, Lynelle Briggs, appears to have received $88,000 for her inquiry into Mike Pezzullo.
A Public Service Commission contract for her services as an independent reviewer began on September 26, 2023, a day after the matter was referred to the commission.
That inquiry recommended Mr Pezzullo's employment be terminated, finding 14 breaches of the APS Code of Conduct.
Former Defence boss Dennis Richardson sat down and inspected each of the 82 missing cabinet documents in January, according to documents released under freedom of information.
Mr Richardson was contracted to review the case of the missing documents in January.
He found they were supposed to have been transferred from the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department to the National Archives of Australia in 2020, but were forgotten in a storage area.
He was paid $35,200 for the month of work.
The Home Affairs boss and Minister unveiled a huge program of work underway to rehab the department's flagging image last week.
Stephanie Foster, who was speaking at the same conference as Mr Rogers, referenced a review which former Finance boss David Tune is leading into procurement processes in the agency.
"And what I'm most excited about this, is it's not another bloody review by a big consulting firm," she said, quickly adding, "With apologies to fantastic big consulting firms. But it's one of us, someone who's been in our shoes and understands our pressures and our systems."
Tell us what you really think, Stephanie.
