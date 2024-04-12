The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

'Reduce the risks': Canberra sport and teams adopt 21-day concussion protocol

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
April 12 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra netball clubs have been urged to be vigilant when it comes to concussion and allowing players back on the court after the sport adopted a new 21-day stand down period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.