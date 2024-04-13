'Courageous kid': Giants star hospitalised as injuries mar ACT thriller

In a perfect advertisement for the AFL's Canberra-bred talent, GWS Giants' Tom Green and St Kilda's Jack Steele put on a show in their head-to-head clash at Manuka Oval, though some big injuries tainted an otherwise entertaining encounter on Saturday.
Green's Giants fought an incredible late St Kilda comeback attempt to defeat Steele's Saints 11.14 (80) to 12.7 (79), the ACT products locking horns in the middle throughout the game in front of a near sell-out crowd of 12,448.
Green finished with 24 disposals and a goal, while former Giant now St Kilda skipper Steele had one major and a team-leading 29 disposals as the Saints kicked six-straight to make GWS sweat to the final siren.
"We were under the pump hard," Giants star Lachie Whitfield (34 disposals) said after the game.
"We'll take the win. They moved the ball hard and ran hard in the last quarter and came right back."
However, injuries marred the round-five thriller, with Giants defender Sam Taylor stretchered off after a nasty collision and veteran Stephen Coniglio forced out with a worrying knee issue, while St Kilda key forward Max King also limped off.
There were concerns Coniglio's injury may be season-ending with his left leg twisting awkwardly at the knee as he was tackled in the final quarter. He required assistance to hop off the ground, but was later cleared of a "serious ACL" injury.
Despite the win, the Giants' casualties were brutal with Manuka Oval silenced just 12 minutes into the game when Taylor was left motionless following a shocking collision.
With the Giants leading 14-0, the 24-year-old All-Australian defender was leaping to spoil a mark on the wing against Steele when Taylor came off second best.
It appeared the Giants star copped a heavy head knock in the contest, as his head whipped back before flinging into the turf.
Teammates and St Kilda players instantly signalled for medical assistance after the incident.
After a 10-minute delay Taylor's neck and body was stabilised before he was stretchered from the field to an ambulance headed to hospital.
"You never want to see those scenes," commentator Jack Riewoldt said on Fox Footy.
"He was coming at the ball 1 million miles an hour and Jack Steele was coming the other way. You can see it was high-impact. It's pretty raw, these sort of moments."
While Taylor was clearly injured, Steele was able to return to the game without complications.
At the quarter-time break Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney gave a positive update on Taylor's condition, but wasn't certain if the defender would return to Sydney with the team after the game.
"He's gone to Canberra Hospital for further assessment," McCartney said.
"He was speaking and he was conscious in the ambulance.
"Obviously, it didn't look great but he's a courageous kid and he's in the very best hands now. He'll be fine."
The one-point victory marked the first time in GWS history the team has won its first five games of the season, and cemented the Giants' status as AFL premiership favourites, keeping them atop the ladder. The Giants next face Carlton on Saturday at Docklands.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.4. 7.6 10.10 11.14 (80)
ST KILDA 1.3 4.5 6.5 12.7 (79)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Greene 2, Thomas, Riccardi, Kelly, Green, Daniels, Coniglio, Cadman
St Kilda: Owens 2, Membrey 2, Higgins 2, Wilson, Steele, Sinclair, Hill, Caminiti
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Green, Ash, Greene, Bedford
St Kilda: Hill, Marshall, Steele, Owens, Garcia
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Taylor (concussion), Coniglio (knee), Briggs (shoulder), Kelly (ribs)
St Kilda: King (knee)
