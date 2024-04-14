The Canberra Times

Iron ore price tumble to punch a $9 billion hole in federal budget

By Karen Barlow
April 14 2024 - 7:46pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers regards a second surplus in the May budget as "still our goal", but has revealed Treasury analysis showing a recent fall in iron ore prices will punch a $9 billion hole in the nation's books over the next four years.

