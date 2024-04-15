Assessing the Chances of Switzerland at Euro 2024

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

A festival of football will take place across Germany in the summer with nations from all over Europe going head-to-head in Euro 2024.



For the first time, 24 countries will compete for glory, with six groups featuring four teams.



While the top two sides will qualify for the knockout stages, they will be joined by the four best third-placed teams.

One of the nations competing is Switzerland and this article will explore their chances of success.



One of the nations competing is Switzerland and this article will explore their chances of success.

How did Switzerland Perform in Qualifying?

The Swiss qualified for the Euros by finishing second in Group I behind winners Romania. Losing just one game in ten, Switzerland drew too many games to take spot but their route to Germany was relatively easy as they defeated Israel, Belarus and Andorra while drawing home and away with Kosovo.

Switzerland's results meant they qualified automatically and avoided the stress of having to get through the play-off stage.

Who will Switzerland Face in the Group Stage?

Switzerland have been drawn in Group A with tournament hosts Germany, Scotland and Hungary. While facing Germany will be a tough task, earning a result will not be an impossibility with the former world champions still going through somewhat of a transition period.

However, saying that, the Swiss will be more confident heading into the games against Scotland and Hungary and will feel capable of coming at least third in the group table. Should Murat Yakin's side progress, Italy, Spain, England, France, Belgium or Portugal could be waiting in the knockout stages.

Switzerland's Key Players to Watch Out For

Yann Sommer is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and knows all about Germany having played in the Bundesliga for ten years appearing for Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich before his 2023 switch to Inter.

In defence, Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar of Newcastle are solid and the two centre-backs have more than 130 caps between them. Ricardo Rodriguez, meanwhile, who plays in Italy for Torino, has made 114 appearances for his country.

Captain Granit Xhaka will head into the Euros full of confidence after helping Bayer Leverkusen top the table in Germany while vice-skipper Xherdan Shaqiri is capable of magic with his supreme skill and experience.

Up front, Noah Okafor plays for Milan in Serie A while Zeki Amdouni of Burnley in England has six international goals in just 13 appearances.

Summing Up

Switzerland will be confident of progressing from the group and it will be interesting who comes out on top as Scotland and Hungary bid to progress with Germany the favourites.

The Swiss battleplan will likely be to have a solid defence and try to win games by the odd goal and to use their strong backline as the foundation to success. Should Switzerland reach the knockout stages, while not favourites to win Euro 2024, they could spring a surprise and frustrate superior opposition.