Talented grey Sir Ravanelli is a 'big kid' enjoying himself: Tips and analysis for Canterbury races

Dangers: 4. Huesca seemed to have his chance in front at Warwick Farm second-up but had no answer to Green Shadows late. At peak now after those two runs back and if he can stretch out to this trip he should give a sight. 1. Toesonthenose contested the same race and didn't fire a shot in running last but he's much better than that as his form last prep would attest. Capable of sharp improvement. 6. Tavs had good support in the Provincial-Midway Championships heat at Kembla last time and ran on without threatening. He can pull out a big run now and then and from gate one he could easily appear late and be in the finish.