The Canberra Times

A day to remember and reflect on the cost of war for us all

Dayle Latham
By Dayle Latham
April 16 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team of Hyderabad Lancers that won the tent pegging event at the Anzac Day sports carnival parade on horseback in Egypt, 1916. Picture The Australian War Memorial, C00315
The team of Hyderabad Lancers that won the tent pegging event at the Anzac Day sports carnival parade on horseback in Egypt, 1916. Picture The Australian War Memorial, C00315

Everyone knows Anzac Day falls on April 25 each year - it is, after all, a national public holiday. But what many may not know is how commemorations have evolved over the years and how the day has fallen in and out of favour. Australian War Memorial senior historian Craig Tibbitts, who has been with the AWM for 24 years, explained the history and origins of the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dayle Latham

Dayle Latham

Deputy editor, advertising features and magazines

An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.