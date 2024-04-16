Digital boost: A simple guide to performance advertising and SEO for Australian businesses

This is branded content.
In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is no longer optional for businesses; it's essential.
But if you're new to the digital world, terms like "performance advertising" and "SEO" might sound like a foreign language.
Don't worry; this guide is designed to break down these concepts into bite-sized, easy-to-understand pieces.
Performance advertising is a way of placing ads online that allows you to pay only for specific actions, such as when someone clicks on your ad (Pay-Per-Click, PPC) or makes a purchase.
The two giants in this arena are Facebook Ads (now known as Meta if we want to get technical here) and Google Ads.
Here's how they can help your business grow:
Boasting more than 17 million active Australian users, Facebook provides a vast audience for your marketing efforts. Beyond just Facebook, when you run Facebook Ads, they also have the capability to appear across Instagram and a variety of third-party sites within the Facebook Audience Network.
This means your ads can be targeted not just by interests, behaviors, demographics, and more on Facebook, but also across these additional platforms.
This expanded reach ensures that your message is seen by a wider, yet highly targeted audience, significantly increasing the chances that your ads will be seen by individuals genuinely interested in your products.
That's the comprehensive power of Facebook Ads.
When individuals search on Google, they reveal their intent, making it a prime opportunity for targeted advertising. By leveraging a Google Ads agency, you can position your ads effectively to reach those actively looking for products or services just like yours.
From searches like "best coffee shop near me" to "affordable plumbing services," a skilled Google Ads agency ensures your business captures attention at the crucial moment, placing you right at the top of search results.
Also worth noting is that beyond Google's search results, Google Ads also appear across its extensive Audience Network (third party websites, including large news sites, weather sites etc) and YouTube.
SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is all about making your website more attractive to search engines like Google. The goal is to rank higher in search results when people look for products or services you offer. Unlike paid ads, SEO focuses on earning that visibility naturally over time.
Here's why it matters:
Visibility: The higher you rank, the more likely people are to find you. Most people don't go past the first page of search results, so being up top matters.
Credibility: Websites that appear higher in search results are often seen as more trustworthy and reliable by potential customers.
Cost-Effectiveness: While SEO takes time and effort, it's a cost-effective way to drive traffic to your site in the long run, without the ongoing costs associated with ads.
So, what's in it for your business? By investing in performance advertising and SEO, you can:
Starting with performance advertising and SEO might seem daunting, but it's entirely manageable with the right approach:
Digital marketing, leveraging performance advertising and SEO, serves as a critical bridge to reaching potential customers online.
Grasping and deploying these strategies empowers Australian businesses to significantly elevate their online presence, credibility, and revenue.
To accelerate your journey and ensure impactful results, consider the expertise of Soone Agency.
With our guidance, your business is poised for substantial growth and success in the digital realm.