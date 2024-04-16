Digital boost: A simple guide to performance advertising and SEO for Australian businesses

In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is no longer optional for businesses; it's essential.



But if you're new to the digital world, terms like "performance advertising" and "SEO" might sound like a foreign language.



Don't worry; this guide is designed to break down these concepts into bite-sized, easy-to-understand pieces.

What is performance advertising?

Performance advertising is a way of placing ads online that allows you to pay only for specific actions, such as when someone clicks on your ad (Pay-Per-Click, PPC) or makes a purchase.



The two giants in this arena are Facebook Ads (now known as Meta if we want to get technical here) and Google Ads.



Here's how they can help your business grow:

Facebook Ads:

Boasting more than 17 million active Australian users, Facebook provides a vast audience for your marketing efforts. Beyond just Facebook, when you run Facebook Ads, they also have the capability to appear across Instagram and a variety of third-party sites within the Facebook Audience Network.

This means your ads can be targeted not just by interests, behaviors, demographics, and more on Facebook, but also across these additional platforms.



This expanded reach ensures that your message is seen by a wider, yet highly targeted audience, significantly increasing the chances that your ads will be seen by individuals genuinely interested in your products.



That's the comprehensive power of Facebook Ads.

Google Ads:

When individuals search on Google, they reveal their intent, making it a prime opportunity for targeted advertising. By leveraging a Google Ads agency, you can position your ads effectively to reach those actively looking for products or services just like yours.



From searches like "best coffee shop near me" to "affordable plumbing services," a skilled Google Ads agency ensures your business captures attention at the crucial moment, placing you right at the top of search results.



Also worth noting is that beyond Google's search results, Google Ads also appear across its extensive Audience Network (third party websites, including large news sites, weather sites etc) and YouTube.

The magic of SEO

SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is all about making your website more attractive to search engines like Google. The goal is to rank higher in search results when people look for products or services you offer. Unlike paid ads, SEO focuses on earning that visibility naturally over time.



Here's why it matters:

Visibility: The higher you rank, the more likely people are to find you. Most people don't go past the first page of search results, so being up top matters.

Credibility: Websites that appear higher in search results are often seen as more trustworthy and reliable by potential customers.

Cost-Effectiveness: While SEO takes time and effort, it's a cost-effective way to drive traffic to your site in the long run, without the ongoing costs associated with ads.

The upside to implementing performance advertising and SEO

So, what's in it for your business? By investing in performance advertising and SEO, you can:

Reach the Right People: With targeted ads and improved search rankings, you're not just reaching more people; you're reaching the right people.



Increase Revenue: More visibility means more visitors, and more visitors mean more potential sales or clients.



Gain Insights: Both performance advertising and SEO come with tools that provide valuable insights into your audience and what they're looking for. This information is gold when it comes to refining your offerings and marketing strategies.

Getting started

Starting with performance advertising and SEO might seem daunting, but it's entirely manageable with the right approach:

Set clear goals: What do you want to achieve? More website visits, leads, or sales? Setting clear goals helps measure success.



Know your audience: Understand who your customers are and what they're looking for. This knowledge is key to creating effective ads and content.



Seek professional help: If you're not sure where to start, consider partnering with a digital marketing agency. They can help set up and manage your campaigns, allowing you to focus on running your business.

Wrapping up

Digital marketing, leveraging performance advertising and SEO, serves as a critical bridge to reaching potential customers online.



Grasping and deploying these strategies empowers Australian businesses to significantly elevate their online presence, credibility, and revenue.



