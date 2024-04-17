New prams vs second-hand prams: The pros & cons

To help you decide whether to buy a new or second-hand pram, we've compiled a list of pros and cons. Picture Shutterstock

What is one of the most important baby items on your list? A pram! This essential item allows you to travel almost anywhere with your baby and provides comfort and security for them in different environments. So, it's important to get the perfect match, but this doesn't mean you need to go new because there are so many great-quality second-hand prams.

A new pram will have all the updated bells and whistles, but pre-loved prams can offer premium features at a more budget-friendly price. To help you decide whether to buy a new or second-hand pram, we've compiled a list of pros and cons.

What are the pros and cons of buying a new pram?

Buying new is always ideal, and so many great quality prams are on the market. However, before you decide to pay the price of a brand-new pram, here are some pros and cons to consider:

Pros

New prams come with warranties and guarantees, ensuring they meet safety standards and are free from defects

They offer a wide range of designs, colours, and features to choose from, allowing you to find one that suits your style and needs

New prams are likely to last longer, especially if you plan to use them for multiple children

They often come with the latest technology and features, such as adjustable handles, easy folding mechanisms, and compatibility with car seats

They're also free from wear and tear, stains, and bacteria that may be present in second-hand prams

Cons

They can be more expensive compared to second-hand prams.

They may not be as cost-effective if you only plan to use them for one child.

You may be required to pay for additional features and customisations

What are the pros and cons of buying a second-hand pram?

A second-hand pram can give you almost all the benefits of a new pram, and realistically, while they may be cheaper than the original price, they do have more wear and tear. These are some things you'll need to weigh up before buying a pre-loved pram. Here are some more pros and cons of buying a second-hand pram:

Pros

Second-hand prams are often much cheaper than new prams, making them a more budget-friendly option for parents

Buying a second-hand pram reduces waste and is more environmentally friendly than buying a new one

There are also generally a lot of second-hand prams available, allowing you to get one with-short notice

Some second-hand prams may be well-maintained and in good condition, offering good value for money

Buying from a reputable seller can ensure that the pram meets safety standards

Cons

Some second-hand prams might require more maintenance, offsetting the money saved by buying second-hand

The second-hand pram may have a shorter lifespan due to wear and tear

You may have a limited selection of prams and not find one that suits your preferences

You could risk buying a pram whose safety features have been compromised

Should you buy a new pram or a second-hand pram?

To give you a quick answer, there's nothing wrong with purchasing a second-hand pram from someone else, but you do need to make sure you choose the pram carefully and inspect it well before buying it. Here are a few factors to consider when choosing between a new and second-hand pram:

New prams offer guaranteed quality, various customisable options, and the latest features. But they'll also be more expensive. In addition to these factors, you also have a broader range of prams to choose from that vary in price, giving you the freedom to choose the pram that suits your child and your preferences.

On the other hand, second-hand prams will often be cheaper and might not have the same variety. They might have more wear and tear and not be as comfortable for your child as a new pram. In terms of quality, new prams will generally be better. However, some pram brands make their prams so well that they maintain their quality for years, so even though you buy them second-hand, they may still be the equivalent of your entry-level new pram.

What do I need to look for when buying a second-hand pram?

There's nothing wrong with buying a second-hand pram, but to get your money's worth and ensure it's a safe space for your baby, you need to check it thoroughly to see if it has been well looked after. Here are a few things to consider when buying a second-hand pram:

Do your research

Research and compare different prams to see what the current standards should be, and if you can find a pram that meets close to the standard of new prams, then it's a good buy.

Do a thorough inspection

Inspect the pram before agreeing to the purchase. Look for signs of wear and tear, and check how sturdy and stable it is. Do all of its features still work, and is the brand well-known for its longevity and durability? A pram that checks all these boxes means there's a good chance you might have found yourself a good deal.

Check the guarantee and warranty

Lastly, if the asking price for the pram is similar to the price for buying a new pram of the same quality, then you should get the new pram as it'll come with guarantees and warranties that'll protect you if anything goes wrong.

Final thoughts