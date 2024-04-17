Australia bans credit card use for online gambling to curb problem gambling

The Australian government has recently implemented a ban on the use of credit cards for gambling. Picture Shutterstock

Gambling is a popular activity in Australia, with many people engaging in various forms of gambling, such as lotteries, casino games, and sports betting. However, there has been growing concern about the impact of gambling on individuals and society, particularly in relation to problem gambling and its associated social and economic costs. In response to these concerns, the Australian government has recently implemented a ban on the use of credit cards for gambling.

Background

The use of credit cards for gambling has long been a contentious issue in Australia. In 2017, the Australian government established a review into the country's gambling laws, with a particular focus on the use of credit cards for gambling. The review found that the use of credit cards for gambling was a significant factor in the development of problem gambling, as it allowed individuals to spend money they did not have, leading to financial hardship and other negative consequences.

The review also found that the use of credit cards for gambling was not only a problem for individuals but also contributed to broader social and economic problems, such as family violence, crime, and poverty. In response to these findings, the Australian government announced in 2022 that it would ban the use of credit cards for gambling.

The ban

The ban applies to all forms of gambling, including online and offline gambling, and covers all types of credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

The ban was introduced to protect individuals from the risks associated with gambling, particularly problem gambling. Research has shown that individuals who use credit cards for gambling are more likely to develop problem gambling behaviors, and that the use of credit cards for gambling is associated with higher levels of debt and financial hardship.

The ban also aims to address broader social and economic issues associated with gambling. By reducing the availability of credit for gambling, the government hopes to reduce the negative impact of gambling on individuals and society.

Exemptions

While the ban on the use of credit cards for gambling is comprehensive, there are some exemptions. For example, the ban does not apply to debit cards, which can still be used for gambling. The ban also does not apply to non-gambling transactions, such as buying groceries or paying bills.

The exemption of debit cards from the ban has been criticised by some, who argue that debit cards can also contribute to problem gambling. However, the government has defended the exemption, arguing that debit cards are not associated with the same level of risk as credit cards, as they are linked to an individual's own funds rather than credit.

Enforcement

Enforcing the ban on the use of credit cards for gambling will be a challenge, particularly in the online environment. The Australian government has established a taskforce to monitor and enforce the ban, which will work with financial institutions, gambling operators, compliance monitoring and law enforcement agencies to identify and prevent breaches of the ban.

The taskforce will also work to raise awareness of the ban and its implications for individuals and gambling operators. This will include educating individuals about the risks associated with gambling and the importance of responsible gambling practices.