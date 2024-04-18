Tales of love and loss in times of conflict still resonate today

"Of the more than 400,000 Australians who enlisted to serve in the First World War, just five of them were Mara boys. Of the more than 60,000 who never made it home, just three of them were Mara boys. Of the five sons the Mara family had to give, all five of them enlisted. Their contribution was one hundred per cent. One took his own life, one died of illness, one was killed in action, and two became prisoners of war," Ms Adams wrote.