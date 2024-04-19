There's still a chance to enjoy the Aussie sun

It may be starting to get darker and colder, but it's not winter yet. I don't care if the jackets are out of storage and the crockpot is being fired up to make soups, I am not ready to give in completely to the icy grasp of Boreas - and thankfully you don't need to either!
Across Australia, there are lots of new tourism experiences that are perfect for the gorgeous sunny days that autumn can often bring, while some fantastic events are being held in capital cities and regional centres. Whether you're looking for something closer to home or feel like a journey across the country, there are plenty of good reasons to travel over the next couple of months.
Starting in the Sunshine State, there's a new way to see the Great Barrier Reef in far north Queensland - onboard the whisper-quiet EV Discovery operated by Sailaway Port Douglas. A world first, this glass-bottom boat is run entirely by solar panels on its roof, meaning you're not going to be disturbing any of the fish or turtles swimming beneath.
On the Sunshine Coast, the four-day Noosa Eat & Drink Festival kicks off at the end of May, with lots of local produce on show, exclusive restaurant events, and parties on Main Beach. Or for some culture, the Gold Coast's HOTA art gallery is hosting the incredible Italian Renaissance Alive exhibition with enormous projections of the best works by artists like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.
For a really special experience in the Top End, you can make your own gin with Darwin Distilling Co ... with botanicals that you've collected by helicopter! That's right, you'll take a chopper over the region's beautiful landscapes, stopping at a few key locations to forage for native ingredients that you'll then put into your creation.
While you're there, perhaps take a trip for a few days to Kakadu National Park, where some new tours have just launched, including an afternoon trip to Indigenous communities with a sunset experience, or an overnight stay with traditional owners. Or head down to Katherine for the Barunga Festival in June. Featuring dance, music, art and talks, it's one of Australia's most important Indigenous cultural events.
In a couple of weeks, Albany will host Taste Great Southern, celebrating the food and wine (of course) of WA. More than 20 chefs will hold special events like degustations, while there will also be casual market and community events where you can sip a riesling while you wait for your scallops.
If you're passing through Fremantle, pop into the state's first urban winery, called H&C. The grapes are sourced from around WA but made onsite, where there's also a bar and restaurant. And for soccer fans, mark May 31 in the diary because that's when AC Milan and AS Roma, two of Italy's most famous teams, go head-to-head in Perth.
Speaking of wine, it seems a shame to go to SA and not do a tasting, so luckily some new cellar doors have opened recently. Home of Plenty near Goolwa has opted for an eccentric design with colourful artworks, Dandelion Vineyards has a fresh space with epic panoramic views, and Clare Valley stalwart Taylors Wines has built a modern multimillion-dollar complex.
For something quieter, perhaps take a road trip to the Eyre Peninsula and stay at the Salty Sands Glamping Retreat where your tent in the dunes is just metres from sunset drinks on the beach. Or a great family trip is to Ghost Mushroom Lane on the Limestone Coast, where bioluminescent fungi emerges for a few short weeks to turn the pine forest into a glowing wonderland.
For some fresh air and nature, Emocean Eco Tours has launched a cycling day trip at the Mornington Peninsula's Point Nepean that follows the coastline to historic military sites, through lush trails filled with wildlife, and to spots with sweeping views of the water and up to Melbourne.
Back in the city, relax at Melbourne's first rooftop brewery bar, Brewmanity, which has 34 taps of beer served in a huge three-level venue with food and entertainment. And to explore the state's gold mining history, there's the Ballarat Heritage Festival in May, with workshops, guided walks and a vintage car show.
In the darker months, Tasmania is alight with a whole range of events taking place under its "Off Season" banner so, wherever you go in the state, you'll find something to do. There are the shows, parties and sing-a-longs of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival in Launceston. There's the fire-lit food festival of the Dark Mofo Winter Feast in Hobart, where you can taste local produce and watch a performance. Or there's a unique event called Permission to Trespass in the state's northwest, where gates will be unlocked giving you exclusive access to farms and other off-limits areas for artworks, meals, workshops and more.
And finally in NSW, the largest contemporary art event in the country, the Biennale of Sydney, is currently under way with plenty of exhibitions and events. The focus this year is on the White Bay Power Station, open to the public for the first time in more than 100 years, using its industrial setting to amplify the impressive artworks.
On the North Coast, the aptly named town of Seelands is holding Australia's first Eye Fitness Retreat in May, where general relaxation is combined with a digital detox for your vision. And if you're looking for an easy and relaxing getaway, there are new two-bedroom lodges at Bells at Killcare on the Central Coast, set amongst the treetops with views of the ocean.
