There's still a chance to enjoy the Aussie sun

In the darker months, Tasmania is alight with a whole range of events taking place under its "Off Season" banner so, wherever you go in the state, you'll find something to do. There are the shows, parties and sing-a-longs of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival in Launceston. There's the fire-lit food festival of the Dark Mofo Winter Feast in Hobart, where you can taste local produce and watch a performance. Or there's a unique event called Permission to Trespass in the state's northwest, where gates will be unlocked giving you exclusive access to farms and other off-limits areas for artworks, meals, workshops and more.