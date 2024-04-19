Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

We haven't seen the best of 1. Private Eye at his past two starts. That's for good reason. He stayed at 1000m second up, set an impossible task in the G2 Challenge Stakes before charging home in very fast time. A change of plan saw him line up in the G1 Galaxy two weeks later and again, he ran on from out the back without ever threatening. The run was much better than it reads on paper. Joe Pride elected to dodge the wet track in the TJ Smith Stakes, freshening for the All Aged out to 1400m. His first up run alongside Imperatriz tells you that he is going well, he just hasn't had the chance to show it recently. Like the four weeks between runs and he has won a trial since. Don't like the barrier but we'll leave that up to James McDonald. Private Eye's best wins this.

