The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/National Sport News

'Up there with Winx': Trainer's stunning reaction to race that shocked everyone

By Tim Auld
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Astute Randwick trainer Peter Snowden rates Pride Of Jenni's all the way victory in the $5 million group one Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick as a freakish performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from National Sport News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.