'Up there with Winx': Trainer's stunning reaction to race that shocked everyone

Astute Randwick trainer Peter Snowden rates Pride Of Jenni's all the way victory in the $5 million group one Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick as a freakish performance.
Snowden watched on in awe as Pride Of Jenni, with underrated jockey Declan Bates in the saddle, ran her rivals ragged before defeating Via Sistine by more than six lengths in the weight-for-age classic over 2000 metres.
The multiple group one winning trainer, who trains in partnership with his son Paul said Pride Of Jenni's victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes was great for racing.
"I was glad I was there to see her win," Snowden told ACM Racing.
"It's something I'll never forget. It was a huge performance by Pride Of Jenni. The win had everyone talking. There was a real buzz in the crowd following her win.
"It created great publicity for racing as it got mentions on the news reports and that's what the sport needs. The sport needs good-feel stories.
"I've got no doubt once Pride Of Jenni comes back to racing in the spring there's going to be a lot of hype about her. People just love horses that can get out in front and keep on going - they wonder if horses like Pride Of Jenni can hold on.
"They already talking about Pride Of Jenni running in the Cox Plate and whether or not she can adopt the same front running tactics in that race, which is also great for racing."
Snowden said some of the jockeys in the Queen Elizabeth were caught napping by Bate's ride on the mare.
"I would have to say the jockeys behind Declan on Pride Of Jenni rode mis-judged races," he said. "It was a brilliant ride by Declan.
"He set the pace and the beaten jockeys were all wondering who is going to take us up to the leader and in the end Declan was that far in front they couldn't catch Pride Of Jenni.
"I thought the training performance by Ciaron Maher to have her so fit was also a wonderful effort. Pride Of Jenni's win is up there with some of the mighty wins by Winx."
The Snowden stable accepted with four runners Huetor, Unspoken, Fearless and Russian Conquest for Saturday's ten race program at Randwick but may only run three horses. Snowden said it was likely Russian Conquest will be scratched after drawing barrier 17 in a $160,000 benchmark 88 race.
"We'll see how things are but I would say we'll probably scratch Russian Conquest," he said. "It's tough to win races from wide barriers and drawing 17 is a nightmare even though she would come in one with the emergency being scratched."
The veteran trainer thinks Unspoken is his best chance of a winner in the $250,000 Group 2 JRA Plate over 2000 metres on the tough program.
"I think Unspoken is my best hope," he said. "Unspoken has had two runs back from a break. He looked disappointing in his first-up run in the Newcastle Stakes but the race never suited him. The 1400 metres was just too short for him.
"There was a lot of speed in the race and that never helped his hopes. I'm prepared to forget that effort. His performance in the George Ryder was full of merit. I was happy with that run. He gets out to 2000 metres in the JRA Plate and that looks right up his alley.
"I think with the two runs under his belt he's ready for the 2000 metres."
Huetor lines up against his stablemate Unspoken in the JRA Plate but Snowden believes the lightly raced seven-year-old will need the outing.
"We're heading up to Queensland with Huetor for another winter campaign in the Hollindale and the Doomben Cup," he said.
"This is Huetor's second run from a spell and I reckon he'll need this outing to get him to his top. He ran second in the Hollindale and won the Doomben Cup. I've got my fingers crossed we'll have another good campaign with him up north. He seems to thrive in the warmer climate."
Bet365 are betting $17 about Unspoken's chances in the JRA Plate while Huetor is a $26 chance.
Three-year-old colt Fearless is the other runner for the Snowden stable in the $1 million Group 1 Champagne Stakes over 1600 metres.
"Fearless raced keenly when he was unplaced in the Sires Produce last time," he said. "I've always thought he could run a mile and I'm hoping the tempo is a bit more relaxed in the Champagne Stakes."
Melbourne based jockey Michael Dee has been booked for Saturday's ride on Fearless.
