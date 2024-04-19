Ex-AFL star tops players to watch in Canberra footy this season

The AFL Canberra first grade men's competition heats up this weekend as more clubs kick off their 2024 campaigns.
A fortnight ago the year began with a standalone season-opening game that saw Queanbeyan Tigers take points from Ainslie Tri Colours. Now it's time for the other four clubs in the competition to get underway, but before they do, check out our list of must-watch players for what's tipped to be a hotly-contested premiership race.
There's been a number of changes to Eastlake's senior list in the off-season after their fourth-place finish, and coach Jeremy Rowe is feeling "very confident" the Demons have the makings of a flag-winning team.
That's been helped by the inclusion of former AFL star, Josh Bruce, who played with the Giants, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs before retiring due to an ACL injury last year.
After returning to his hometown, Bruce put his hand up to play at his junior club again, and with his rehab progressing faster than expected, the Demons are hoping to have Bruce back "inside the month".
In addition to Bruce, Eastlake have nabbed a versatile full forward named in AFL Canberra's team of the year last season, Will McTaggart, from Gungahlin - the team they face this weekend.
Co-coach and midfielder Angus Baker is also set to impress back in the competition, with captain and roaming forward Aaron Bruce to join his brother in attack. Keep an eye on former Sydney Swans VFL player and ACT under-22 rep Angus Jones too.
Coach's comment: "Josh is champing at the bit. His attitude, passion and want to share his expertise is exceptional. I want to be careful we don't bring him back too early but it looks like he's scheduled for a comeback inside the month. He's such an important part of our ambitions not just this year, but he's done everything right."
The reigning premiers are coming into this season with a target on their back, but the depth at Belconnen combined with some experienced heads will ensure they are contenders once again.
Last season the Belconnen under-18 team won the premiership undefeated, and the club is aiming to blood more up-and-comers as the year goes on.
Player-coach James Bennett flagged Cooper Bell as one of the club's biggest rising stars after playing in Belconnen's grand-final-winning team as a 17-year-old. This year the GWS Giants Academy product gets more senior Magpies games under his belt to strut his stuff.
Coach's comment: "Cooper is a really athletic and skillful big that we like as a midfielder over 195 centimetres tall. He's so talented but it's about finding the right position for him so he can settle into it and get better every week. He's one of two young guys we're really looking to have big seasons, including small forward Hamish Saunders. Come this weekend, last season is forgotten and every club is working hard to improve, so I think it'll be a really even comp."
After a disappointing wooden spoon in 2023 with no wins, Tuggeranong are hungry to turn things around, and new co-coaches Sam Robinson and Paul Highmore believe they have the squad to surprise a few.
Robinson comes in for his first club head coaching role. As a 20-year-old who formerly played in the VFL with the GWS Giants and later coached with the Academy, despite his young age he can see there's potential in Tuggeranong.
Local junior returning from playing in Queensland, Cody Donlan, is the midfielder Tuggeranong fans should look out for, as well as Wagga product Sam Emery.
Coach's comment: "Cody has come back in really good form. He is a fast, explosive player that we want to let run. We think he and Sam Emery are guys who can really break open the competition for our offense. We're definitely building towards something. There's a great connection within the playing group and there's a great culture off the field. The boys are all excited for the next few years to see what we can do."
Queanbeyan player-coach Kade Klemke said the club's 100th anniversary celebrations has made recruiting one of the easiest in recent memory with several Tigers returning to their roots.
With that comes greater competition for spots in the first grade side out to better their third-place finish on the ladder last season.
Klemke said Alessandro Sergi is set to have a big year and there's every indication that will be the case after his four-goal haul in Queanbeyan's season-opening victory.
Coach's comment: "We've got a really good young group, and a good balance with a lot of depth this year. Rhys Pollock has come back and is a very handy pick up, Alex Page knows how to score a goal or two, Aidan Bowyer is our captain and ruckman that leads from the middle, and Al Sergi just keeps getting better and better each year and will definitely be one to watch."
AFL Canberra - Men's First Grade Round One
Queanbeyan 11.13 (79) bt Ainslie 5.4 (34)
Belconnen v Tuggeranong Valley, Saturday at Kippax, 2.25pm
Eastlake v Gungahlin, Saturday at Phillip Oval, 2.25pm
