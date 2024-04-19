Ex-AFL star tops players to watch in Canberra footy this season

Coach's comment: "Cooper is a really athletic and skillful big that we like as a midfielder over 195 centimetres tall. He's so talented but it's about finding the right position for him so he can settle into it and get better every week. He's one of two young guys we're really looking to have big seasons, including small forward Hamish Saunders. Come this weekend, last season is forgotten and every club is working hard to improve, so I think it'll be a really even comp."

