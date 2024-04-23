Get ready to fall in love with Airlie Beach on your cruise

This is branded content for Carnival.



If you're planning your next Carnival Cruise Line adventure, Airlie Beach should be high on your list of must-visit destinations. As you step off your cruise ship, you'll be immediately immersed in a world of tropical beaches, lush rainforests, and a welcoming small-town atmosphere.

Airlie Beach is more than just a convenient departure point for island adventures; it boasts a prime location along the Queensland coast, making it a destination rich with its own attractions.

Here's a closer look at why Airlie Beach should be a highlight of your Carnival holiday.

Experience premium comfort on your cruise

From the moment you step on board, your Carnival to Airlie Beach is packed with fun and relaxation for everyone.

Families will enjoy the wide range of activities available, from the whimsical Seuss at Sea programs to interactive fun at the Camp Ocean kids' clubs. For a relaxing evening, enjoy dive-in movies, where you can watch films on a big screen right by the pool area.

When it comes to food, you're spoilt for choice. Grab a casual burger or pizza, or treat yourself to a fancy steak dinner at Fahrenheit 555.

The fun continues after dark. For an unforgettable experience, don't miss the Piano Bar, where you can belt out your favourite tunes or simply relax and soak in the live music-it's the perfect way to relax before dinner or keep the celebration going late into the night.

Adventure awaits onshore and offshore

Airlie Beach caters to all adventurers, whether you crave exploration on land or heart-pounding water activities. Once you step off your cruise ship, explore Conway National Park's lush trails, hike beneath ancient trees, and take in breathtaking panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

For those who love the thrill of the ocean, Carnival offers a variety of options. Zip across the turquoise waters on jet boat rides or jet ski adventures guaranteed to get your heart racing.

If you prefer a different kind of speed, high-speed catamaran joy rides skim across the surface. You can also enjoy vibrant underwater life without getting wet with glass-bottom boat day tours. Finally, off the coast, ocean rafting tours offer a unique perspective of the Whitsunday Islands' stunning marine environment through hidden coves and secluded beaches.

Explore natural wonders

Cruising into Airlie Beach allows you to explore the natural splendours of the Great Barrier Reef and the Whitsunday Islands. Dive straight into adventure with snorkelling or scuba diving excursions, where you can witness vivid coral formations and teeming marine life.

Immerse yourself in the local life

The true spirit of Airlie Beach comes alive in its bustling local scene. You'll find the town's markets, cafes and shops full of coastal charm, offering endless opportunities to sample fresh seafood and tropical fruits.

After a day filled with new discoveries, the lagoon is the ideal place to relax. And when evening comes around, you can enjoy a tasty dinner at a waterfront restaurant or soak up the sunset over the Coral Sea.

Make the most of every moment in Airlie Beach

Choosing Airlie Beach as a cruise destination means every day is filled with potential for new experiences. From its natural beauty and welcoming community to the seamless integration of cruise activities that bring the best of the land and sea to your itinerary, Airlie Beach stands out as a must-visit destination.

As you plan your cruise to Airlie Beach, choose Carnival for a memorable experience. With its onboard entertainment, Carnival transforms your journey into an adventure. It also offers unique access to the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef to make your visit to the pristine sands of Whitehaven Beach and the vibrant coral reefs unforgettable.