Questions to ask yourself when you are considering retirement

I wish to give my three children aged 60, 62 and 65 as you say "with a warm heart instead of a cold heart", a substantial amount of money. I consider them not to be the best money managers and thus am trying to decide what would be the best way to do this so that they could make efficient use of the money so that it lasts for some time. I was thinking to open super funds and use the bring forward rule. They have super funds but with small balances. I would appreciate your thoughts.