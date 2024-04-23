Heaven Bound is the one to beat: Tips and analysis for Newcastle meeting

Doncaster Mile winning jockey Tyler Schiller has a strong book of seven rides awaiting at Wednesday's Newcastle meeting, headed by last start winner Inquisitive Legend in the final event of the day.
The Lee and Cherie Curtis prepared Inquisitive Legend led throughout to score with ease with Jay Ford in the saddle when last produced at Newcastle, and Schiller takes over the ride when it contests The Prince Of Merewether Midway Class 1 Handicap (1250m).
Schiller will begin the day when he is legged aboard the John O'Shea trained Ana Carolina in the Living Turf Maiden Plate (1890m).
Ana Carolina is a daughter of Dundeel and looks ready to peak having had three runs back from a spell.
Schiller will also link with O'Shea when he partners Queen Of A Hand in the New Era Technology 2YO Maiden Plate (900m). Queen Of A Hand has had two barrier trials in preparation for her debut.
The Richard and Will Freedman training partnership will utilise Schiller's services when Zoubaby debuts in the Hungerford Hill Wines Maiden Handicap (900m).
Zoubaby is having her first race start, but has had four trials, two late last year and another two recently, with a Gosford win and a Randwick third in the latest two.
The Freedmans elected to scratch Zoubaby from the two-year-old race at Newcastle, and instead take on the older horses from a better barrier, having drawn the inside gate in the race she will run in.
Schiller has been booked to ride two Chris Waller trained gallopers in the shape of Determination in the NZB Karaka 20 June Sale Maiden Handicap (1400m), and Buffett in the Sharp Office Maiden Plate (1250m).
Determination was unplaced in two city runs late last year, and ran well on debut at Canterbury when not beaten far. He finished fourth in a recent trial at Rosehill in preparation for his return.
Buffett is on debut in his event, and has had a good grounding with a number of trials under his belt, including a recent close-up fifth at Rosehill.
Schiller's remaining ride is the Brad Widdup trained Joint Mission in the Lees Racing Provincial Benchmark 64 Handicap (1890m).
8. Heaven Bound is a talented filly with four placings to her name from just the eight starts. She comes into this on the back of a last start effort in the Adrian Knox Stakes in which she was beaten eight lengths. She has shown enough talent in her career to be rated the one to beat.
Dangers: 6. Royal Standard is lightly raced with just three starts to his name. He ran fourth on debut in March last year, then resumed from almost a year off with another fourth placing. He since finished a solid third at Gosford and is on an upward spiral. 9. Queen Of Drama has only been placed in one of her six starts, but she hasn't been disgraced in her latest unplaced efforts and can figure in the minor money here. 7. Ana Carolina has been midfield in both runs back from a spell and should be ready to peak now.
How to play it: Heaven Bound WIN.
10. Zoubaby has had four trials in preparation for this debut. She won two of them in December and then again in March, before finishing third in the latest of them at Randwick when beaten less than a length. She is a two-year-old taking on the older horses here and has the advantage of barrier one.
Dangers: 1. Curl Curl has shown ability and finished in the placings in his first three starts, then was spelled after failing as favourite here last September. He's had two good in preparation for this return, and won the latest of them at this track by a big margin. 5. Rainbow Goddess is a well-bred filly on debut and she's looked good in both of her trials leading into this. 8. Godelba was placed at this track when resuming and can figure again without surprising.
How to play it: Zoubaby WIN.
11. Voile debuted with a seventh in good company in Melbourne in December before coming back to Sydney to finish midfield at Canterbury in January. She resumes from a spell in this and has won a recent Warwick Farm trial.
Dangers: 2. Moonraker has only had one start and finished last of six behind Anode in that when racing on the speed and weakening. He resumes here and has had two trials, winning the latest of them, and is set to make an impact against these. 2. Glorioso was placed in each of her first two starts late last year, then resumed at this track earlier in the month with a third at this track. She should perform well again here. 3. Shall Be ran well when finishing second on debut.
How to play it: Voile WIN.
2. Quintillion is resuming from a long spell here and has had two recent trials to prepare in which he has performed well. He showed ability in his initial campaign with a couple of placings, and hasn't raced since failing to finish on a heavy track at Hawkesbury this time last year.
Dangers: 1. Taipan Legend ran well when second-up from a spell when finishing second at Hawkesbury, and can improve on his last start Gosford effort in this. 5. Galston Gorge was midfield on debut here and can figure in the money here with a repeat. 8. Our Uptown Girl is resuming on the back of two solid trials.
How to play it: Quintillion WIN.
1. Sailor contested a couple of Provincial-Midway Championships qualifiers without success, before bouncing back to winning form when scoring on this track last time out. He is in another race to suit here.
Dangers: 4. Edge Of Reward was third-up from a spell at this track last time out when scoring a strong victory. He is at his peak now and looks set to give a great sight again. 2. General Soho was a winner here three starts ago and has since been down the track at Quirindi and Wyong. He comes into this on the back of a trial here earlier in the month and looks set to improve in this. 3. Gago broke through for his second win two starts ago when hitting the line well at Wyong. He since finished sixth at this track when working home well and warrants respect.
How to play it: Sailor WIN.
8. Joint Mission is lightly raced with just five starts to her name. She didn't do a lot in her initial campaign but since resuming from a spell she's scored a maiden victory at Kembla Grange before finishing second at the same track last time.
Dangers: 2. So Sleek is having his first start for a new stable and has been racing well in Victoria of late. 5. Majestic Style was big odds when running well to finish second here last time out and is worth including among the chances here. 6. Three Wise Men was placed at Hawkesbury last time out and can figure in the placings again.
How to play it: Joint Mission WIN.
3. Buffett is on debut here and has had five trials in preparation over a period of time. His latest trial was a fifth at Rosehill behind stablemate Captain Furai when not beaten far.
Dangers: 4. Captain Furai is also on debut and only needs to run up to his trial win to be rated a leading contender here. 10. Rubi's Serve has been placed in both her starts and looks to have the talent to figure again. 9. Madame Society has had a couple of recent trials and is primed to run well.
How to play it: Buffett EACH WAY.
9. Inquisitive Legend is a talented filly which had two starts last October and finished second in the second of them before being spelled. She resumed at this track as favourite earlier this month and did the job well to score a strong win over this distance.
Dangers: 3. Lulumon followed a resuming second at Kembla Grange with a strong victory at this track last time out and should be in the thick of things again. 10. Scholl Deep has run well in all four runs this campaign and is worth plenty of thought. 4. Mulvader was rewarded for his consistency when scoring at the Sapphire Coast before being spelled and should figure prominently here while fresh.
How to play it: Inquisitive Legend WIN.
Best Bets: Race 3 (11) Voile.
Race 8 (9) Inquisitive Legend.
Best Value: Race 7 (3) Buffett.
