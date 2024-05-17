Want to hear a funny story or go on a wild quest with Satyajit Das?

In all weather and across all kinds of terrain, Ingvar walks until he can go no further, then gets up and does it again. For three years he doesn't know why he keeps going, or whether he is walking towards something or away from it. Until he comes to a remote tropical valley harbouring secrets and misfits. There, a recently widowed woman, Hilda, allows Ingvar to live in a shed on her property. He hasn't spoken for three years and Hilda chats frequently with her dead husband, but somehow they tolerate each other as they both struggle with the haunting impact of their pasts and grief that won't let them go.