Laser eye surgery Auckland: What you need to know before you book

If you've worn corrective glasses and contact lenses for quite some time, you know how inconvenient and costly they can be.



They must be removed to prevent injuries or replaced with sunglasses before enjoying New Zealand's summer season, and they can get lost or damaged quite easily.

Uncorrected refractive error is often the main cause of visual problems.



If you have any of these conditions, laser eye surgery in Auckland may be your ticket to freedom and a better quality of life.



But before you book that consultation across the ditch, here's what you should consider.

First things first: Are you a candidate?

New Zealand government data predicts 225,000 Kiwis will experience visual problems or blindness by 2028.



This is a huge jump from the 180,000 cases in 2022.



In some cases, laser eye surgery or cataract surgery might be a good option for restoring vision.

However, this procedure isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.



While its corrected the vision of millions worldwide, it's not for everyone.



Age is a big factor. Most clinics require you to be above 18 years of age and have stable vision for at least a year.



A good Auckland clinic will offer a comprehensive suitability assessment to determine if your eyes are healthy enough for the procedure.

LASIK, PRK, and SMILE: Picking your perfect procedure

Generally, laser eye surgery, including Revision laser, is a procedure that uses a laser to reshape the cornea, correcting refractive errors like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.



It's a vision correction process that can have life-changing results.

Patients and ophthalmologists in Auckland can discuss these three main options:

1. Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK)

LASIK is the more traditional method, where a laser creates a thin flap in the cornea.



The underlying corneal tissue is then reshaped with another laser pulse, correcting your vision.

2. Photo-refractive keratectomy (PRK)

PRK entirely removes the outer layer of the cornea, also called the epithelium.



This allows the laser to access the underlying tissue for reshaping.



The epithelium then naturally regenerates over a few days.

3. Small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE)

SMILE is a newer medical breakthrough.



It involves a minimally invasive technique that creates a lenticule (a tiny piece of corneal tissue) within the cornea and removes it through a small incision.



SMILE might be preferable if you have a thinner cornea or participate in contact sports.

These vision correction procedures have pros and cons, so it's essential to discuss your options with your Auckland eye surgeon and choose the best option.

The lowdown on laser eye surgery costs in Auckland

You might be curious about the cost of laser eye surgery Auckland patients typically pay.



While it's true that it can be a significant investment upfront, it's essential to consider the long-term savings.



Think about how much you have spent on glasses, contacts, and solutions over the years.



Laser eye surgery can save you money in the long run.

Laser eye surgery in Auckland isn't cheap, but it's an investment in your vision and convenience.



Prices can vary depending on the clinic, technology, and specific procedure chosen.



Expect to pay at least $3494 NZD per eye.



Remember, this is usually an all-inclusive price covering consultations, pre-operative tests, surgery, and aftercare.

Is laser eye surgery safe?

Of course, like any medical procedure, laser eye surgery has some risks.



While rare, complications can include dry eyes, infection, and vision changes.



These can be addressed with eye drops and post-operative care.



Discussing these risks with your surgeon and making an informed decision about whether the benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks is crucial.

Finding the right clinic: Your eyes deserve the best

Several clinics claim to provide the best laser eye surgery Auckland offers, but not all clinics are created equal.



You'll want to research and find a reputable clinic with experienced surgeons and state-of-the-art equipment.



Check out online reviews, ask for recommendations from friends or family, and feel free to schedule consultations with multiple clinics to find the right fit for you.

What to expect on surgery day

The actual laser eye surgery in Auckland is quick. It typically takes about 15 to 30 minutes per eye.



You'll likely be numbed with anesthetic eye drops, so you shouldn't feel any pain.



You'll be asked to focus on a light while the laser does its magic during the procedure.

It might sound intimidating, but most people report feeling more pressure than actual pain.



You'll need someone to drive you home afterwards, as your vision may be blurry initially.



Most people experience significant improvement in their vision within a day or two, with full recovery usually taking a few weeks.

Laser eye surgery Auckland: A life-changing decision

Laser eye surgery can be a life-changing experience.



Imagine waking up every morning and seeing the beauty of Auckland - from lush Waitakere Ranges to the ski areas in Mt. Ruapehu - with perfect clarity.



It's a freedom most people take for granted, but it can be transformative for those who rely on glasses or contacts.

By researching, choosing the right clinic, and following aftercare instructions, you can take that first step towards a life without specs.

