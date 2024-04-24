The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Elon Musk calls Senator Lambie 'enemy of the people of Australia'

Anna McGuinness
Dana Daniel
By Anna McGuinness, and Dana Daniel
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has fired back in a war of words with billionaire Elon Musk who called her an "enemy of the people of Australia" amid a stoush over graphic footage on X.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times, based in the federal press gallery. Dana investigates and writes about federal politics, government and the public service. She was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.