Elon Musk calls Senator Lambie 'enemy of the people of Australia'

Tasmanian Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has fired back in a war of words with billionaire Elon Musk who called her an "enemy of the people of Australia" amid a stoush over graphic footage on X.
Senator Lambie said Mr Musk, the executive chairman of X, "should put his big boy pants on and do the right thing" by removing 65 tweets containing footage of the Sydney church stabbing.
"But he won't because he has no social conscience," Senator Lambie said.
The post on Instagram and Facebook featured an image of herself in camouflage face paint and army fatigues.
Fellow senator crossbencher, Canberra independent David Pocock, was asked who he thought would win in a fight between the Tasmanian senator and the tech billionaire.
"Only one has combat training," Senator Pocock told Channel 10.
Mr Musk had earlier responded to a video clip of Senator Lambie criticising him for allowing the footage to remain on X.
"Quite frankly the bloke should be jailed... the power that that man has because of that platform he's on, it's got to stop," Senator Lambie said in an interview clip shared on X.
The video was captioned by another user, "this Australian Senator should be in jail for censoring free speech on X".
Mr Musk replied; "Absolutely. She is an enemy of the people of Australia."
Senator Lambie deleted her account on X on April 23 and has encouraged others to do the same.
Australia's eSafety Commissioner won an interim injunction against X Corp to hide footage of the alleged terrorist attack at Wakeley on April 15 and is seeking to have it extended.
The Bishop's sermon was being livestreamed when he was allegedly attacked at Christ The Good Shepherd Church and the graphic footage was shared across social media.
While eSafety said it was satisfied with compliance from other platforms including Meta, it was not satisfied X Corp's actions complied with its removal notice.
However Mr Musk argued X had blocked the video for Australian IP addresses and said it only existed on servers in the USA.
"Should the eSafety Commissar [sic] (an unelected official) in Australia have authority over all countries on Earth?," he said on X.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also taken aim at the tech billionaire this week, labelling him as "arrogant".
"We'll do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency," he told ABC News Breakfast.
"The idea that someone would go to court for the right to put up violent content on a platform shows how out of touch Mr Musk is."
A second hearing is being held on April 24 where the Federal Court will be asked to decide whether to extend the interim injunction.
