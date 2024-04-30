Carers need to be seen, they need to be recognised Advertising Feature

Marlene McClelland is the full-time carer for her husband Greg, and is now counted among Australia's more than 2.5 million unpaid carers. Picture supplied

Greg and Marlene are the apple of each other's eye and constant companions. During their 35-year marriage, they have contributed to their community and local economy.

Marlene is now the full-time carer for Greg, who was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration Disease (FTD) in 2019. Before this FTD diagnosis, Greg had a Stage 4 melanoma cancer diagnosis, and in between his cancer treatments, he also contracted pneumonia in 2018 and again in 2020.

"As an unpaid carer, it is difficult to quantify the amount of mental stress I experience as I deliver 24/7 care and support to Greg. In addition to the constant physical work that an unpaid carer must perform, there is also a substantial change in social life," Marlene told Carers ACT.

Marlene was diagnosed with High Grade B-Cell Lymphoma in 2021. She underwent chemotherapy and, fortunately, is now in remission. This impacted her ability to care for Greg, and throughout her treatment, Marlene depended on family and friends for help.

That's where Carers ACT can step in.

"Carers ACT is my constant support and provides invaluable assistance through retreats and respites. Whenever I need to attend my medical appointments, I can always rely on Carers ACT to look after Greg. At the respite cottage, Carers ACT provides me with the peace of mind knowing that Greg will be cared for by professional, caring and friendly staff," Marlene said.

"Carers ACT is my extended family. Through retreats, I also have the opportunity to meet other carers where we can learn from each other's caring journey. I enjoy the "caring break" when attending social activities organised by Carers ACT, as time spent with co-carers provides me with emotional and practical support.

"Carers ACT staff are always there to listen and empathise; they understand my caring journey; and, helps me maintain my sense of identity outside my caring role," she said.

By taking the time to learn about carers and the unpaid work they do, we can all begin to recognise their worth and value to our society.

"In a world where caring is often unseen, we at Carers ACT stand committed to recognising and actively supporting the incredible individuals who dedicate themselves to caring for others," said Lisa Kelly, CEO of Carers ACT.

"Through tailored respite solutions, we strive to offer carers the much-needed breaks that reinvigorate their spirits and empower them to continue in their roles with renewed energy.

"Our approach goes beyond mere support; it's about enriching the wellbeing of carers through education, creating meaningful social connections, and ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to thrive.

"By fostering a community where carers are valued and supported, we help maintain their wellbeing as they do the invaluable work of caring."

People often don't see themselves as a carer, which impacts their ability to get support when they need it.

Carers ACT sustains the carer so they can help them to keep their loved one at home for as long as possible.

However, it can sometimes be isolating. In the 2023 Carer Wellbeing Survey, loneliness was significantly higher among carers than among adult Australians, with 38.6 per cent of carers reporting that they often or always feel lonely.

If you are a carer, Carers ACT operates Deakin Cottage and Naraganwali Cottage to help carers of people who are ageing and/or have dementia have a short break. Here, you can enjoy socialising with people who will understand what you are going through.

You can find out more during the Cottage Open Days. The next one is on May 18 between 10.00am and 3.00pm at 117 Denison Street, Deakin, but you can have a walkthrough at any time. Register at carersact.org.au or call (02) 6296 9949.

Everyone's needs are different, and Carers ACT is here to help.

