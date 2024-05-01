This is an inspiring story of true determination.
Jeff Smart's journey began after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.
"Early on, I found that exercise made a big difference to living with Parkinson's, and I've particularly been attracted to walking," said Jeff.
"So far, I have made five multi-day walks, all greater than 100km. I've used them to raise funds and awareness of Parkinson's symptoms.
"I have become slightly frustrated that the only time Parkinson's makes the news is to talk about the "debilitating" symptoms or another medical trial. The focus is on what people living with Parkinson's can no longer do rather than what we can still do. Whether it be walking with friends, organising a fundraising activity, writing a book or leading a support group, people living with Parkinson's can still live active and interesting lives.
"So, while I was still capable and with support from family and friends, last year I undertook the Camino pilgrimage for Parkinson's. I left Moissac in southern France, and after walking 1,070km over 46 days, I arrived in Santiago de Compostela on October 17, 2023," said Jeff.
"It gave me the opportunity to meet people from more than 20 countries. Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised, but the awareness of possible early Parkinson's symptoms in other countries is just as poor as in Australia.
"I unwittingly became a "Camino character"; a person whom other pilgrims spoke about and were keen to meet. This just gave me more opportunities to talk about Parkinson's and to show that people living with Parkinson's can do extraordinary things."
One step at a time, we can maximise choice, independence, mental health and wellbeing for people impacted by Parkinson's and other neurological disorders.
You can show your support by joining the Walk to Fight Parkinson's on Sunday, May 19 at Rond Terrace, Canberra.
In past years, this has been a wonderful social event that people living with Parkinson's and their friends and family enjoy.
There are about 1,800 people in the ACT region with Parkinson's, and it is a great chance for them to come together. There will also be entertainment from award-winning country artist Hayley Jensen.
You can turn up on the day, but registering beforehand is best. You can find out more and register at walktofightparkinsons.com.au.
There is no limitation to age, cause of your pain or debilitating fatigue that you may encounter that Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT can't at least try to help you with.
Often, for people with chronic or debilitating fatigue, the most difficult thing is finding a place that understands. Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT is that place.
The saying is exercise is medicine, and that is true for most conditions (although they again understand the absolutely unique way in which ME/CFS reacts to incorrect exercise programs and do not support in any way the application of graded exercise therapy for this condition).
It is important, though, to exercise in a way that supports your system and your condition and doesn't leave you feeling worse than when you started.
They offer a range of programs, including hydrotherapy, strength and balance programs, specialist physiotherapy programs for osteoarthritis of the knee and hip, tai chi for fall prevention, and pilates for core strengthening.
Every single person who attends their programs does so with an individualised plan to suit their needs.
The team of Exercise Physiologists and Physiotherapists will work with you first to ensure that your needs are being catered for.
Living with any chronic condition is isolating at times.
Arthritis, Pain Support and ME/CFS ACT offers a range of support networks for you to join, either 'virtually' online with a qualified supervisor or in person with a peer worker.
They also offer an online Art Therapist to support you for counselling either through art or just through a chat.
These supports assist in meeting others going through similar situations and can be useful for carers as well.
They also offer a range of educational seminars and courses that can provide practical information to assist you to manage many of the issues and challenges you may be facing.
Visit arthritisact.org.au or call 1800 011 041.
Northside Community Service understands the importance of maintaining independence as you age.
That is why they are dedicated to providing comprehensive and flexible services tailored to meet your unique needs.
In the comfort of your own home, having fun and connecting with others in their social groups, or going for a ride to the shops or the doctor, Northside is here to support you.
Northside is an approved provider of Home Care Packages and they meet all eight Aged Care Quality Standards.
The Home Care Package is a government-subsidised program that provides long-term support for older people who want to continue living independently in their homes.
Northside offer a wide range of in-home services designed to make daily life easier and more enjoyable.
Their services include:
Domestic Assistance
Northside is here to lighten your load and ensure your home stays the way you like it: clean, tidy and comfortable.
Personal Care
Their trained professionals offer assistance with grooming, bathing, and other personal hygiene tasks, always with the utmost respect for you and your privacy.
Social Support and Group Activities
Access a range of exciting activities. Their social groups offer opportunities for you to learn new crafts, stay active, visit iconic Canberra attractions, and make new friends.
Transport
Need to run errands or attend appointments? Northside's transport services ensure you get where you need to go safely and conveniently.
Shopping
Whether it's groceries or essentials, count on them to assist with your shopping needs and ensure you have everything you need at home.
Northside also provides support services to clients under the Commonwealth Home Support Program and to the self-managed clients under the NDIS.
Additionally, their Care Finders can offer free support for eligible seniors who may struggle to arrange services independently.
If you or a loved one could benefit from their support, don't hesitate to reach out.
Get in touch
Call (02) 6171 8088 to discover how Northside Community Service can tailor the perfect mix of services to meet your needs and preferences. Your comfort and well-being are their top priorities. Email intake@northside.asn.au or visit northside.asn.au/aged-care/ or to find out more.
New breakthroughs in technology have changed the way we address hearing loss. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to newfound freedom and comfort.
Kimberley Gordon is an audiologist and owner of Canberra Audiology. She has nearly 20 years of experience in hearing care.
"A lot of people assume that hearing aids are clunky, but they don't know about some of the fun new technology where you can connect to anything that's Bluetooth, such as your TV, computer, or iPad," said Kimberley.
"You can now listen to music through your hearing aids and watch television at a volume that suits you without disturbing anyone else.
"Hearing aids are much better than they used to be. They are rechargeable, so you don't need to fiddle with small batteries, and they are more comfortable," she said.
Canberra Audiology is person-centred, and they provide a caring, thorough, and personalised service, and they welcome families and partners to come in together.
"The biggest issue with hearing loss is that it can make socialising difficult, and we want people to keep their social connections," said Kimberley.
"We treat people as individuals, and we work with them to come up with a personalised care plan to help their rehabilitation."
"We also take a different approach to tinnitus management. We counsel people and take a holistic approach by looking at people's lifestyles, and we work together to find ways for them to manage the condition better."
You won't get the hard sell at Canberra Audiology.
"We're an independent clinic, so we don't have any ties to any manufacturers. Being impartial means we offer the best product that is right for you. We don't always offer hearing aids as the best solution. There are other options we can offer," said Kimberley.
Prevention is always better than a cure, so it's best not to wait until your hearing becomes a problem.
"You should treat your ears like your eyes and get them tested every couple of years so you can notice small changes and address any issues," she said.
An example of this would be a build-up of ear wax.
"Too much ear wax can lead to infection and increase hearing loss, but it can be easily fixed."
"We look forward to working with you to find a solution that addresses your needs," said Kimberley.
To learn more about Canberra Audiology, call (02) 6156 4474 or visit canberraaudiology.com.au.
Welcome to Goodwin Day Club, where seniors can make connections, form friendships, be part of the community and stay healthy.
Peter is a Day Club member, and his wife thought finding him somewhere to go would be good.
"Someone recommended Goodwin, and I decided to join the club to give her some peace and quiet," said Peter.
"There's always movement, I feel a lot better, and your missus gets the day off.
"It gets me out of the house and lets me meet other people. There is a lot to learn and a lot of different stories to be had in the room," he said.
"There are people up unto their 90s, and they are all different, but we all get on well.
"We all come here for the same reason, because we get good service, and the people at Goodwin do an amazing job of looking after us," said Peter.
Participants can attend the club on any weekday. Around 12 to 20 people attend each day, and almost 70 different people come over the course of a week.
Don't worry; there is always space for more members if Goodwin Day Club sounds like something you would enjoy.
Aside from getting together to socialise and meet new people, the club enables seniors to participate in light exercise and other activities like puzzles and outings to support healthy ageing.
This is a welcoming space for seniors to visit, build friendships, be involved in the local community, and participate in social activities. It is a place to enrich your days.
Many friendships are formed within the club, and many people who meet at the Day Club end up spending time together outside of the day club, too.
To further support healthy ageing, nutritious food is provided during the day, including morning tea and lunch.
Some of the things you can enjoy include:
Group outings: Exciting bus trips and outings for a day of adventure
Games: Fill your days with fun by playing a variety of games
Exercise: Start your day with some light (and light-hearted) movement
Guest Speakers: Expand your knowledge with expert guest speakers
Entertainment: Enjoy performances and shows from visiting entertainers
Parties and events: Celebrate events such as birthdays, holidays and more
You can access Goodwin Day Clubs services via the Commonwealth Home Support Programme or join at anytime as a standalone service.
For more information, call 02 6175 5650 or visit goodwin.org.au.
Greg and Marlene are the apple of each other's eye and constant companions. During their 35-year marriage, they have contributed to their community and local economy.
Marlene is now the full-time carer for Greg, who was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration Disease (FTD) in 2019. Before this FTD diagnosis, Greg had a Stage 4 melanoma cancer diagnosis, and in between his cancer treatments, he also contracted pneumonia in 2018 and again in 2020.
"As an unpaid carer, it is difficult to quantify the amount of mental stress I experience as I deliver 24/7 care and support to Greg. In addition to the constant physical work that an unpaid carer must perform, there is also a substantial change in social life," Marlene told Carers ACT.
Marlene was diagnosed with High Grade B-Cell Lymphoma in 2021. She underwent chemotherapy and, fortunately, is now in remission. This impacted her ability to care for Greg, and throughout her treatment, Marlene depended on family and friends for help.
That's where Carers ACT can step in.
"Carers ACT is my constant support and provides invaluable assistance through retreats and respites. Whenever I need to attend my medical appointments, I can always rely on Carers ACT to look after Greg. At the respite cottage, Carers ACT provides me with the peace of mind knowing that Greg will be cared for by professional, caring and friendly staff," Marlene said.
"Carers ACT is my extended family. Through retreats, I also have the opportunity to meet other carers where we can learn from each other's caring journey. I enjoy the "caring break" when attending social activities organised by Carers ACT, as time spent with co-carers provides me with emotional and practical support.
"Carers ACT staff are always there to listen and empathise; they understand my caring journey; and, helps me maintain my sense of identity outside my caring role," she said.
By taking the time to learn about carers and the unpaid work they do, we can all begin to recognise their worth and value to our society.
"In a world where caring is often unseen, we at Carers ACT stand committed to recognising and actively supporting the incredible individuals who dedicate themselves to caring for others," said Lisa Kelly, CEO of Carers ACT.
"Through tailored respite solutions, we strive to offer carers the much-needed breaks that reinvigorate their spirits and empower them to continue in their roles with renewed energy.
"Our approach goes beyond mere support; it's about enriching the wellbeing of carers through education, creating meaningful social connections, and ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to thrive.
"By fostering a community where carers are valued and supported, we help maintain their wellbeing as they do the invaluable work of caring."
People often don't see themselves as a carer, which impacts their ability to get support when they need it.
Carers ACT sustains the carer so they can help them to keep their loved one at home for as long as possible.
However, it can sometimes be isolating. In the 2023 Carer Wellbeing Survey, loneliness was significantly higher among carers than among adult Australians, with 38.6 per cent of carers reporting that they often or always feel lonely.
If you are a carer, Carers ACT operates Deakin Cottage and Naraganwali Cottage to help carers of people who are ageing and/or have dementia have a short break. Here, you can enjoy socialising with people who will understand what you are going through.
You can find out more during the Cottage Open Days. The next one is on May 18 between 10.00am and 3.00pm at 117 Denison Street, Deakin, but you can have a walkthrough at any time. Register at carersact.org.au or call (02) 6296 9949.
Everyone's needs are different, and Carers ACT is here to help.
Call (02) 6296 9900 to find out more.