Rosehill races Saturday: Best tips and analysis

On the evidence of his first up win, 1. Let's Try has come back better again. It's all started to click for the four-year-old. It took him six starts to break his maiden. Now he has won three of his last four starts. He just had to learn on the job. Brandon Larena comes to town to stick with the son of All Too Hard, having been with him all the way through. Nobody knows him better. No other jockey has ever won on him. Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou think the timing is right to give Let's Try his chance in Saturday company and this assignment looks to have fallen perfectly. There doesn't look to be a lot of pressure on paper so he'll bounce out, settle in the first couple and get his chance to chalk up win number four.