A light-filled sanctuary for life's next stage Advertising Feature

The renovation brief was to open up the existing home, build up a level and create a light-filled sanctuary. Pictures supplied

Transforming a rundown and dated property so it's able to accommodate the next stage of family life is a familiar story for many.



In this case, the dramatic transformation is the work of the architects at Thodey Design, whose brief was to open up the existing home, build up a level and create a light-filled sanctuary for the homeowners and their three young children.

Homeowner Drew Mansur, co-founder of online tile store TileCloud, describes the style of the home as 'warm coastal' with modern Australian vibes, and worked closely with interior designer Kate Lawrence to achieve the look.



A perfect match for their current family dynamic, the home exudes a relaxed and livable ambience, delivered through a minimal aesthetic that has been injected with warmth.

The kitchen was a major part of the renovation, and features crafty niches and integrated appliances.

The existing home lacked flow and cohesion, with a layout akin to a rabbit warren; think long corridors and closed off rooms.



It required a sophisticated rework of the floorplan in order to meet the homeowners' vision. Council restraints meant the traditional exterior features of the heritage home needed to be retained, but otherwise the home has gone through a complete transformation, with the interiors having been ripped out and rebuilt.



"The heritage house was originally tired and dated so we knew it had to be a big transformation to create the desired finish," says Drew. "Lots of closed off rooms and a long windowless corridor, left the place feeling gloomy and closed in."

The stunning new dwelling consists of two bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level, with the downstairs comprising of a primary bedroom with ensuite, a guest bathroom, powder room and laundry.



There is also an open plan living, kitchen, dining area that flows seamlessly through to an outdoor oasis, complete with swimming pool and a separate garage cum studio for guests.

Central to creating a seamless flow throughout the house was the transformation of all the walls and, with an understanding that the right type of building materials can really impact the longevity of a renovation, the homeowners selected CSR Gyprock's Gyprock Plus to line the walls.



"Finishes are what truly make the design of the home feel complete," says Drew.



"Using premium Gyprock products made sure each finishing touch was smooth and subtle, and helped us to avoid any major challenges in terms of functionality and design."

The home is graced with warm neutral tones, textured finishes and curved interior elements.

Textured accents bring character to the palette and work to achieve the consistently warm and inviting aesthetic of the home.