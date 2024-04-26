Sights and history to Tikal your fancy

When it comes to the culture, though, Guatemala's Tikal may not be the first site that comes to mind when you think of the Maya Empire. It certainly doesn't get as much attention as Maya cities in Mexico like Chichen Itza, Uxmal, or Tulum. But don't let that fool you. You'll hear much more about the Mexican ones simply because the country gets more visitors and they are easier for tourists to access. Yes, they are impressive, but they are dwarfed by Tikal in almost every respect - and, in reality, it's just as easy to visit once you're in this part of the country.