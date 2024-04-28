'Business as usual will not deliver': Baillieu's heritage warning

Heritage places in Australia face enormous threats and the system to protect important sites needs to again be championed by younger people, the chair of the Australian Heritage Council says.
Ted Baillieu, a former Liberal premier of Victoria, said the protection, promotion and expansion of heritage stocks were at risk.
"Change won't be easy in the heritage world. The industry is generally inclined to the protection of the status quo. But I say this very clearly: business as usual will not deliver," Mr Baillieu said.
"It will arguably make things worse. To be clear, I think the federal minister gets it and recognises the need for change. But it's going to be a huge task financially, politically and administratively."
Mr Baillieu gave the annual ACT Heritage Oration, hosted by the National Trust ACT, on World Heritage Day, April 18.
He outlined threats including a lack of funding, delayed assessments, strategic neglect, climate change, and low trust and confidence in the system.
"There can in my mind be no doubt about the power of place. It's a fundamental life force, it's a life-force as potent as love, as family, as faith, as aspiration, as curiosity, as belonging and as the survival instinct itself," he said.
"It's a force no less front and centre than the need for food and shelter. Heritage places are the family albums of nation, the footprints of country and the soul of our togetherness. Our very consciousness of life seeks foundation in such places."
Heritage protections should also put greater emphasis on the intended future purpose of a place, a move Mr Baillieu said would improve the prospect of "permanent and meaningful protection and survival of the heritage property".
"Perhaps it really is time to consider purpose as a key aspect of heritage recognition. Inclusion of purpose in a listing citation would be a compelling driver and a good start," he said.
The emergency of so-called YIMBY - "yes in my backyard" - movements in favour of development were also part of efforts to "give heritage a bad name", framing heritage protections as inhibiting economic development.
"There is an overt effort underway by development and other interests supported by some government agencies to actively discredit the heritage system, the nomination process and the people involved," Mr Baillieu said.
Mr Baillieu also warned of a lack of creativity within Australia's heritage industry, noting it was "predominantly elderly and ageing".
"This is despite its youthful roots. When you think about the roots of the National Trusts, they were very young people who put the National Trusts together. That's why heritage should be in the hands of young people," he said, according to a transcript of the speech prepared by National Trust ACT.
Mr Baillieu went on to say: "National cultural listings tend to reflect interest at a particular time. The contemporary relevance of those interests doesn't get reviewed much. Where are the new and creative approaches to handling heritage matters and providing for dynamic protection of our best?"
The Australian Heritage Council assesses nominations for the national heritage list and the Commonwealth heritage list. States and territories also have their own heritage protection systems.
READ MORE:
Mr Baillieu, who worked as an architect before entering politics, made 10 suggestions to improve the system, describing them as simple but "cheeky".
"How about we make all decision-making and submissions open, transparent and public?" he said.
Mr Baillieu's recommendations included using simple, youthful language to define heritage; prioritising an accord with First Nations heritage interests; rationalising nominations processes; and making listings conditional until management plans are agreed.s
"Let's prioritise resources for monitoring management and compliance functions. Let's provide resources for dedicated promotional campaigns. Let's legitimise regular list reviews, including prospective delisting," he said.
"Let's say no to grants without agreed management plans and let's allow young people to embrace and take control of heritage."
