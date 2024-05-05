The best way to move and manage the world's money

At your stage in life, the important thing is to ensure you have enough liquidity to take care of future expenditure. If the shares are good ones and the dividends are adequate, there may be no need to sell any. Obviously, there are no age pension issues here, so you should really start to be thinking about who the beneficiaries of your estate will be when you die. It may be better to cash out your super and give it to the beneficiaries sooner rather than later, compared to leaving it to them via your estate (with the potential super death tax).