Kings Valley eyes first local win: Tips and analysis for Canterbury races

Dangers: 2. Physicist caught the eye with a big finish from near the tail on debut at Wyong and shapes as though the extra 200m will suit. Might have to go back again here but commands some respect. 3. Kotaishi led them up in the same race as Kings Valley and boxed on for second. Imagine he will look to lead again and if he gets control will be a chance to go one better. 6. Glebe was a drifter in betting in the same race and just worked home without threatening there. Good run on a heavy first-up and might be aided by a soft track if that eventuates.