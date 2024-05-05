Experience the beauty of Noosa to the soundtrack of jazz

The Australian Jazz Ensemble and the Noosa Chorale joint concert in 2019 'Cabaret and All That Jazz'. Picture Animalice Photography

This is sponsored content for Noosa Heads Jazz Club.



Enjoy live jazz in Noosa's natural beauty, warm sunny days, and...jazz.

The Noosa Heads Jazz Club is bringing together some of the brightest jazz musicians and food creatives for Noosa's 2024 Jazz Festival from August 22 to September 1.

The club is delighted to announce the return of the joint concert featuring the Australian Jazz Ensemble and the Noosa Chorale for the festival's opening night on Thursday August 22 at The J Theatre Noosa Junction.

Under the musical direction of Paul Coppens, a selection of popular jazz favourites features the unique combination of the seventy Chorale voices with the Jazz Ensemble led by jazz legend Brett Iggulden.

The Australian Jazz Ensemble players and the Noosa Chorale. Picture Noosa Chorale

This exciting program of events over 10 days includes four Jazz Party sessions at The J Theatre in Noosa Junction, two afternoon matinees, two evening concerts, and a special Sunday afternoon concert at the wonderful live music venue, the heritage-listed Majestic Theatre at Pomona.

The Jazz Party concerts have been the festival's centrepiece event.

They are unique in that individual musicians are invited to play at the festival and are formed into bands and ensembles that guarantee exciting improvisation of traditional jazz.

The concert program will include a special tribute to the music of Louis Armstrong featuring members of The Syncopators with Yvette Johansson and gypsy jazz with the Date brothers.

Ian and Nigel on guitar, and George Washingmachine on violin.

Sunrise on the Noosa River. Enjoy Noosa's natural beauty and listen to brilliant music during the Noosa Jazz Festival from August 22 to September 1. Picture Tourism Noosa

Noosa is spectacular in winter, and the river cruise program combined with lunches and dinners at riverside venues with jazz is a great way to enjoy the food and drinks.

Visitors will have time to enjoy Noosa's natural beauty: beaches, the Noosa River, national parks, and hinterland towns.

In between the concerts, jazz musicians will entertain you over lunches and dinners at Lucio's Marina restaurant at Noosa Marina, Miss Moneypenny in Hastings Street, the Noosa Boathouse at Noosaville, and a special sunset experience at Noosa Springs Resort.

The festival wraps up with the traditional family picnic concert, which will be held at The Riverstage along the Noosa River in Noosaville on Father's Day, 1 September.

Plan your visit using the Noosa Heads Jazz Club website.

Early bird discounts will be available for bookings made before August 1 for the Jazz Party concerts at The J and the special concert at The Majestic Theatre, Pomona; member discounts will also apply for these events.

The website's sign up page allows people to sign up for regular updates on the final lineup of bands and ensembles for concerts and restaurant events.

If you are not yet a member, we encourage you to join and support live jazz in Noosa and take advantage of member discounts.