Learn how to work backwards and live a long and fulfilling life

Cassandra Pybus. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
In the 19th century, collectors and museum curators in Europe were fascinated by Tasmania. But they were not just interested in animals and plants. The belief that the original people of the colony were an utterly unique race and facing possible extinction had the European scientific community scrambling for human exhibits. Many eminent colonial figures were involved in this trade and in Britain, Sir Joseph Banks was among many seeking specimens. Worse still, the men responsible for the care and protection of the few original people who had survived disease and the Black Wars were prominent in the trade.
Tim Duggan. Pantera Press. $34.99.
It doesn't matter in which industry or where: too many of us are overworked, disengaged and apprehensive about the future of work. Duggan argues that we approach work and life the wrong way around. Fuelled by a powerful realignment that's questioning the way we traditionally think about and interact with our workplaces, he explains why reversing your thinking can have such an oversized impact, how to easily reset your life-work balance, how to use tools like remote, hybrid and flexible work properly, and provides other guidance and information.
Rodrigo Perez. Penguin. $36.99.
This book is filled with practical, easy-to-understand principles to apply across your life - in your habits, exercise goals, nutrition, meditation and breathing practices, lifestyle choices and much, much more. There is often a disconnect between the raw spirit of our younger selves and the limitations and demands we increasingly face over time. Our vitality can fade as we stress over career, family, financial security and just staying mentally afloat. We allow poor nutrition and bad habits to take root, while our frantic mind takes the wheel. Worst of all, we neglect our "fire" - the things that we love and give our lives meaning.
Ziggy Ramo. Pantera Press. $34.99.
Subtitled "A Lie That's Been Killing Us Since 1788", this book tells of Wik artist Ramo's growing up under the weight of the idea that 97 per cent of the population are human and the others are simply "Indigenous", devoid of the same basic rights. We've had 236 years of continued destruction in the name of "civilised progress", under an oppressive colonial system that punches down on almost everyone. We all deserve more. But to move forward we have to be honest about the past. He asks: Would you still fight for human rights if it meant giving up your privilege?
Anna Downes. Affirm Press. $34.99.
On the Coral Coast of Western Australia, solo traveller Katy is on a mission to find her free-spirited sister, Phoebe, who disappeared along the same route a year ago. But as she drives her campervan further into the wild north, Katy realises she's not as alone as she'd first believed. Soon she is pulled into a complicated web of secrets, lies, myths and stories that force her to question everything she thought she knew about her sister. The truth behind Phoebe's disappearance proves stranger and darker than Katy could ever have guessed.
Anthony Horowitz. Penguin. $34.99.
Giles Kenworthy moves into a quiet, gated London community with his wife and noisy children, his four gas-guzzling cars, his loud parties and his plans for a new swimming pool in his garden. His neighbours all have a reason to hate him and are soon up in arms. When Kenworthy is shot dead with a crossbow bolt through his neck, all of them come under suspicion and his murder opens the door to lies, deception and further death. The police are baffled. Reluctantly, they call in former Detective Daniel Hawthorne. But even he is faced with a seemingly impossible puzzle. How do you solve a murder when everyone has the same motive?
Sarah A. Parker. HarperCollins. $34.99.
This fantasy romance is Book #1 in the Moonfall series - magic, dragons, that sort of thing. As an assassin for the rebellion, Raeve's job is to complete orders and never get caught. When a rival bounty hunter shatters her world, Raeve finds herself captured by the powerful Guild of Nobles. Crushed by the loss of his great love, dragon rider Kaan Vaegor took the head of a king and donned his melted crown. One day he stumbles upon the imprisoned Raeve and together, they seek truths that threaten to unravel everything they knew about their world - and each other.
Harlan Coben. Penguin. $34.99.
Two FBI agents visit sports agent Myron Bolitar in New York. The man they are looking for is Myron's former client and rival, Greg Downing. Greg's DNA has been found at the scene of a high profile double-murder, and he is now the FBI's main suspect. But Greg died three years earlier, Myron says - he went to his funeral and gave the eulogy. The FBI are sceptical and Myron knows he has to find some answers - and quickly - with the help of his friend, Win. Fans will enjoy this new Coben novel in which the two main characters are showing signs of ageing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.