Canberra Giants star cops nasty injury in AFL derby

It was bad news for former Marist College student Tom Green on Saturday with the GWS Giants star injuring his left ankle in the Sydney derby.
The setback was a huge loss for the Giants in one of their biggest AFL games of the year, as the Swans eventually won at the Sydney Cricket Ground 14.14 (98) to 10.9 (69).
The influential midfielder from Canberra was ruled out after quarter time, when the Giants held a 15-point lead over the Swans.
Green had his ankle caught up and twisted as he attempted to receive a handball from teammate Finn Callaghan as the youngster was tackled.
Green folded under the bodies and appeared to scream in discomfort. He tried to play on with added strapping but was quickly rubbed out early in the second quarter.
After the game GWS coach Adam Kingsley didn't believe Green's absence was too decisive, and was more disappointed in those players that were tasked with stepping up.
"It could have had an impact, but the reality is I expect the guys there to get the job done and they didn't," he said.
"I haven't spoken to [Green]. He's obviously rolled his ankle and we'll get a scan tomorrow I believe and get an assessment on what the injury is. I don't know how severe it is."
John Longmire's Swans stunned the Giants with a blistering second-half performance to claim bragging rights in front of a 40,337-strong crowd.
GWS had started brightly despite conceding the opener to James Rowbottom, slotting three unanswered goals to claim an early ascendancy in the opening term.
But Sydney started the second quarter with goals to Logan McDonald and Will Hayward (four goals), before torrential rain drastically changed conditions.
The Swans adjusted best, limiting the visitors to just two behinds for the second term and taking with them a nine-point lead to the main break.
Jess Hogan, Brent Daniels and Darcy Jones kicked a goal apiece in the third quarter to keep the Giants in the game, but their hard work was undone by a starting position infringement in the dying seconds.
Tom Papley was able to score and leave Kingsley unable to contain his frustrations on the bench.
The Giants' famous 'big, big sound' was all but reduced to a whimper in the fourth term, with Chad Warner slotting the final nail in the coffin.
It was Errol Gulden (29 disposals, five clearances) who claimed the Brett Kirk Medal awarded to the best afield in Sydney derbies played at the SCG, the first time he has earned the honour.
GWS midfielder Callan Ward was earnest in his attempt to keep Isaac Heeney quiet but the early season Brownlow favourite registered 26 disposals and seven clearances regardless.
Heeney and Gulden were well-supported by Warner (28 disposals, eight clearances) and Rowbottom (two goals, 21 disposals), while Brodie Grundy (35 hitouts) took out the ruck battle against Kieren Briggs (23).
Josh Kelly (24 disposals) and utility James Peatling (23) were the shining stars in a Giants midfield missing Stephen Coniglio (knee), while Daniels (two goals) and Hogan (two) led in attack.
Star goalkicker Callum Brown could be in trouble after laying a high bump on Tom McCartin in the second term, sending the key defender to ground before the Swans so after subbed him out.
McCartin has an unfortunate history with head injuries, missing seven games last season due to two separate concussions.
Veteran Sydney efender Dane Rampe stood tall in McCartin's absence and shone in his first game since returning from a hamstring injury, collecting a game-high 15 intercept possessions.
- with AAP
