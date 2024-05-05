The Canberra Times

Child protection a 'disgrace' say mental health experts

By Rudi Maxwell
May 5 2024 - 11:12am
Still reeling from the tragedy of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy who took his own life in state care in Western Australia in April, First Nations mental health experts are calling for proper investment in preventative measures.

