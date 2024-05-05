The Canberra Times

Albanese government to wipe $3 billion in student debt

By Dana Daniel
May 5 2024 - 11:24am
The Albanese government will cut the student debt of more than 3 million Australians in this month's federal budget, wiping out about $3 billion worth of HECS and other debt.

