Footy awkwardly confronts domestic violence crisis

There's nothing new about sports promoting positive social change within communities, but this past week, the AFL's well-meaning stand against domestic violence had an unexpected bonus outcome that was long overdue.
In round eight all 18 clubs called out gender-based violence in Australia, saying "enough is enough".
It highlighted the code's desire to use its massive platform to confront a serious issue that has reached crisis levels, with all players, coaches and umpires conducting a silent tribute pre-game to women that have lost their lives.
Clubs including the GWS Giants also had Our Watch - a non-profit organisation to help prevent violence against women - speak to players and staff on the subject.
But what the round also prompted was an uncomfortable but necessary conversation to finally take place, questioning whether the AFL should support men - talented as they are in footy - that have a record of violence against women.
This became a timely talking point when prominent AFL coaches defended clubs interested in handing a lifeline contract to a player that had been accused of multiple incidents of misconduct involving women.
That player, Tarryn Thomas, was sacked by North Melbourne in February after the AFL suspended him for 18 games for threatening a woman and other misconduct.
He could join another club at the end of the season and play in 2025 should he complete the AFL's behavioural change program.
St Kilda coach Ross Lyon questioned why the 24-year-old shouldn't be welcomed back to the AFL.
"Life sentences don't even get imposed at a custodial level," Lyon said.
"We're talking about life for a young player that hopefully can be educated and trained to grab hold of his opportunity in life."
Meanwhile, Thomas' former coach at the Kangaroos who now leads Essendon, Brad Scott, said the footballer was "a good person" that had simply made "some terrible mistakes".
"As an industry, do we just wash our hands and say we're done with him? Or do we help him? I'd prefer to sit in the help camp," Scott said.
Horrific incidents this year alone have seen one Australian woman killed every four days, prompting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to announce a nearly $1 billion plan to try and address the problem following a national cabinet meeting.
AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon wants the code to "stand in solidarity in committing to do more to stop this community-wide problem", vowing to educate and "take action".
"All men are responsible for doing better," he said in a statement.
AFL executive of social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch similarly declared: "Everyone needs to be a part of the change, We all have a role to play. Change is not going to happen overnight but it is time for us to all be part of the solution."
That's where the Thomas situation will be worth watching closely. Is it really the AFL's role to give players accused of serious wrongdoing the opportunity to rebuild their lives through sport, because they happen to be athletically gifted?
As former Geelong star turned Giants board member Jimmy Bartel pointed out on the Thomas case, perhaps the time has come to revise that attitude.
"At some stage the privilege has got to run out," Bartel said on Channel Nine last week.
"It's a privilege to play AFL. It was a privilege to get multiple opportunities. And now you're getting the privilege of being spoken about getting another lifeline?
"Throw your arms around him, support him, but you don't have to do that at AFL level."
