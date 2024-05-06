Queenslander-style home breaks Fadden record

An 'immaculate' Fadden home has set a suburb record after a sales campaign that saw almost 200 buyers inspect the property.
The home, at 13 Decker Place in the Fadden Hills estate, sold for $1.89 million in early May, a couple of weeks after it failed to sell at auction.
With its wrap-around verandah and tin roof, the home looked more like a Queenslander than a traditional Canberra home, selling agent Justin Taylor of Marq Property said.
"It's very unique looking for Canberra," he said.
Other buyers were drawn to the home's Hamptons-style appeal, Mr Taylor said.
"We had at least three American buyers come through who loved the home because it just reminded them of home," he said.
Close to 200 people inspected the property during the campaign and five bidders registered for the auction in April.
Bidding reached $1.81 million before it was passed in.
The eventual buyers weren't ready to bid at auction but had their sights set on the home, Mr Taylor said.
They didn't inspect the property until after a couple of weeks after the auction but once they did negotiations moved quickly and settled at $1.89 million.
It surpassed the previous suburb record by $60,000.
The four-bedroom home was built in 1992 but had been extensively renovated over about six years.
It features a number of living spaces, a home office, separate study and a spa room on the lower floor.
The home steps down into the large chef's kitchen, which includes a built-in wine fridge, three sinks, two ovens and a custom-built ladder system to access the high storage area.
Mr Taylor said the home was in "immaculate" condition.
"The owners were very fastidious about the presentation of the property," he said.
As well as extensive renovations of several years, the sellers had replaced the carpets and repainted the home before listing it for sale.
The only area of the home that hadn't been renovated was the bathrooms, Mr Taylor said.
The property sits on almost 1200-square-metres of elevated land backing onto a nature reserve and boasts views over the district.
While it broke a suburb record, the home presented "fantastic value" to buyers who hadn't previously considered Tuggeranong.
"So it did draw out a lot of people, even some people from the inner south came and had a look at it who said, 'We'd never considered Tuggeranong'," Mr Taylor said.
The median house price in Fadden is $1.05 million, CoreLogic data shows.
Mr Taylor said if the Decker Place home was located in Woden it would be worth about $2.5 million.
"I think Fadden is undervalued," he said.
"It does represent good buying."
