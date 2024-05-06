Myth busters: the facts about regional nbn

nbn on site in Rochester, Victoria, during routine community engagement. Picture supplied

"I can't get nbn at my address."

"I've heard nbn is always slow and unreliable."



"What I have works well enough so it's best not to change."

These are the most common nbn issues heard by Jennifer Medway, the general manager at Regional Tech Hub, an independent service dedicated to helping regional, rural and remote Australians get the most out of their internet connection.

These statements are fed by a range of factors including:

Consumers being wary of technology they have tried previously which has been dramatically improved in recent years.

Connectivity literacy. Many consumers don't understand the difference between connection technology, the nbn as a wholesaler and different retailers that sell nbn services.

"It can be quite a confusing space and that's made even more difficult when some providers tell people they can't get nbn," Jennifer said.

"Almost everyone in Australia is mapped for nbn, it just depends on what type of service is available."

The Regional Tech Hub is a government-funded service offering free connectivity advice, including a free report outlining all connection options available to people at their address, including nbn.

This report provides consumers a one-stop site to compare all offerings rather than going to each provider to compare.

"It gets really overwhelming really quickly," Jennifer said.



"We don't tell people which provider to go with.



"We simply outline all the options.



"We generally have two to four conversations with people to discuss their options and help them decide which option is best for them."



Multiple nbn technologies are available across regional Australia including fibre, fixed wireless and satellite.



The important thing to remember is that almost everyone can access something.

nbn is a wholesaler that sells services through internet providers rather than directly to customers.



It's important to know that not all providers sell nbn services, so it's best to check directly with nbn first about what is available at your address.



To do that, simply go to the nbn website and enter your address to see a list of retailers that sell nbn services.

Myth: I've heard nbn is not available at my address

Myth busted: nbn is available across Australia using different types of connection technology



nbn is improving broadband internet available for people in regional Australia.



This includes full fibre upgrades via nbn® Fibre to the Premises, expanding the speed and reach of the nbn Fixed Wireless network and making uncapped data usage (subject to fair use policy and shaping) available on the nbn Sky Muster satellite network*.

Myth: The nbn network is always slow and unreliable

Myth busted: nbn has been upgrading the network right across regional Australia



Understandably, some people may be wary of revisiting technology they've tried previously without a positive experience.

"If you haven't reviewed your plan in the past 18 months it's worth looking at because there have been so many changes recently," Jennifer said.



Myth: What I have works and I don't need to change

Myth busted: Reviewing your service can help get a better outcome for your needs