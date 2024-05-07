Gelding set to return in style at meeting: Tips and analysis for Warwick Farm races

Dangers: Improving 8. Tenderize is also well placed over a furlong further, and second-up off a five week freshen-up. Was taken to the front before fading late last start, but suspect he'll be ridden quieter here from the softer draw, and be saved up for one final surge from the 400m. Similarly drawn to either lead, or take a trail with cover, 6. Destiny's Delight is a real each-way threat stepping up from an all-the-way BM 64 win at Kembla. Gap to the rest headed by 4. Mr Buster, a lightly raced stablemate of the former who draws the fence, and reloads second-up five weeks between runs. Naturally, watch the market with imported four-year-old 1. Tajawal by superstar Frankel who hasn't raced since being beaten narrowly in an 85-rated race in the UK last October, and has been fitted with two easy trials for the Annabel Neasham yard.