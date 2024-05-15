What crimes are being committed at the National Library?

May 18: At the Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of the picture book Our Home, written by Catherine Meatheringham and illustrated by Max Hamilton. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 19: At Muse at 3pm, meet the editor of Growing Up Torres Strait Islander, Samantha Faulkner, in conversation with MARION chair Emma Batchelor. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 21: At the Book Cow at 4.30pm, meet Cristy Burne, author of The STEAM Queen. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 21: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Stefan Hertman's War and Turpentine (trans, David McKay). See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 22: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Penny Olsen, author of Artful Lives: The Cohen Sisters. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 22: Bruce Pascoe and Lyn Harwood will be in conversation with Bill Gammage on their new book, Black Duck . A Year at Yumburra , a personal reflection on life, Country and the consequences of Dark Emu through six seasons on Bruce Pascoe's farm. Vote of thanks by Tim Hollo. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 24: At Manning Clark House at 5.30pm, Siobhan O'Brien will discuss her historical novel All the Golden Light with Genevieve Jacobs. There will be a Q&A session, then light refreshments. Signed books are available for purchase. MCH members and concessions $15, non-members $20. See: trybooking.com/CRGIS.
May 26: At the Book Cow at 11am will be the launch of The Adventures of Chicken Wiggle by Alexandra Hughes. See:bookcow.com.au.
May 26: Canberra writer Karen Viggers will discuss her novel, Sidelines, at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 29: At Asia Bookroom at 6pm, Marnie Feneley will discuss her latest book, Reconstructing God: Style, Hydraulics, Political Power and Angkor's West Mebon Visnu. RSVP by 5.30pm on Tuesday May 28 to 6251 5191 or books@asiabookroom.com. Entry by gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
May 29: At The Book Cow at 6pm is the launch of Power and Obsession by Catherine McCullagh. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 29: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Sharlene Allsopp's The Great Undoing. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 5: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the launch of Praying for Sunlight, Waiting for Rain, by Kieran Donaghue. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 5: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, crime writers Sulari Gentill and Chris Hammer will be in conversation with reviewer Anna Steele, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. $15 Friends, $20 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
June 6: At the Book Cow at 6pm, the Rainbow Holstein Book Club will meet at Ambi's Chai in Kingston to discuss Fox's book The Quiet and the Loud. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At the Book Cow at 6pm, B.M. Carroll, author of One of Us Is Missing, will be in conversation with Petronella McGovern. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 12: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, historian Iain McCalman who will be in conversation with Danielle Clode on his latest book, John Busst : Bohemian Artist and Saviour of Reef and Rainforest. Free, registration essential at harryhartog.com.au.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown will be in conversation about her book, My Brilliant Sister, with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
