'Wetter the better': Price chasing rain for NSW move

Top Melbourne trainer Mick Price is hoping to have a stronger presence in NSW racing in the future.
Price, who trains in partnership with Michael Kent jnr at Cranbourne, also has six boxes at Rosehill and has four runners at the big Gosford Cup meeting on Saturday.
"They're ideal for us," Price said. "With no rain in Victoria we're looking for wet tracks as some of our horses love wet ground and they have them in NSW.
"We have the stables full most of the time but I would like to think we may have more runners in NSW over the next few months. We're really lucky because we've got great staff at Rosehill.
"Prizemoney in NSW is excellent and if we can't find a suitable race for a horse in Victoria there's always the chance we'll sent the horse to our Rosehill stables as there's often a suitable race in NSW.
"With the big Brisbane carnival gearing up the Rosehill stables are also great to use as a stop-off point for our horses that are going up north to have a run or get a bit of sun on their backs over the winter months."
Proven wet-tracker Hezashocka has talented jockey Chad Schofield aboard in the $300,000 Gosford Cup for the training combination on a heavy rated track over 2100 metres.
Price said Hezashocka has been crying our for a wet track.
"The Gosford Cup looks an ideal race for Hezashocka," Price said. "There's been no rain in Victoria and the Gosford track is rated heavy. The wetter the better for Hezashocka.
"He's a real mud-lark. He seems to find a length or two on heavy ground. Hezashocka's best form is on slow to heavy ground and he'll get that on Saturday. He's had three runs this time in work and I've been happy with those runs. His last effort to finish third in the JRA Cup on a heavy track at Randwick was full of merit.
"He made up plenty of ground over the concluding stages and the Gosford Cup does look a bit easier than the Group 3 JRA Cup. The 2100 metres of the Gosford Cup shouldn't be a worry."
Bet365 rate Hezashocka a $5.50 chance in the early betting markets for the Gosford Cup while the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Goldman is the $3 favourite.
Golden Path carries the hopes of the Price-Kent stable in the $500,000 The Coast run over 1600 metres. Schofield rides the lightly raced four-year-old who has drawn barrier one and that's a concern for Price.
"I'm just not sure if barrier one will be any good by race eight," the multiple Group 1-winning trainer said. "I would think the inside going will be chopped up by race eight.
"Golden Path has run well on slow tracks but he's never struck really heavy ground. We'll just have to monitor how the track is playing. Chad might have to get right off the fence.
"Golden Path is going to the races in great order after two runs from a spell. We've targetted Golden Path at this race. It's a restricted race and has prizemoney of $500,000 which is a wonderful incentive to run."
Saturday's ten-race Gosford program also sees Grand Impact and Thought Provoking running for the Price-Kent stable.
Grand Impact lines up in the $250,000 Takeover Target Stakes while Thought Provoking runs in a $160,000 benchmark race.
"We've got a very good opinion of Grand Impact," Price said. "I think he's a very smart horse. Grand Impact ran below his best last time at Mornington but he's better than that outing.
"Horses from time to time put in a poor run and I'm hoping he's right for Saturday. Golden Impact has shown a liking for slow to heavy tracks and he'll get those conditions in the Takeover Target.
"He won the Blue Sapphire on a heavy track at Caulfield. We've had a few issues with Golden Impact but he's over them now. Thought Provoking also has good form on wet ground.
"She's had the two runs from a spell and should put in a forward showing. Thought Provoking is being sold at the broodmare sale later this month in Brisbane. It would be great if she could add another win to her record before she's sold."
Saturday is a big day for the Price-Kent training combination, apart from its four Gosford runners the stable also have starters at Caulfield, Morphettville and the Sunshine Coast.
