Gosford preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

16. Semillion hasn't won for some time, but he's racing well this preparation, and all his peak performances/figures have come on rain-affected going that line up strongly for this assignment. The four-year-old is an honest on-pace type and has started respectable prices this campaign in similar grade races. He jumped from a wide gate last start at Caulfield but showed a natural pace to cross his rivals to lead at an even tempo. Further, he was only swamped over the concluding stages to finish second. He draws an inside gate in this event and expect him to roll forward with no weight on his back and take some running down. It's worth noting that the Hawkes stable has successfully used the switch play from Melbourne to Sydney numerous times, and jockey Zac Lloyd is riding above market expectations. He has ridden 16 winners out of his past 100 rides for a profit on turnover of 8.3 per cent.